UPDATED: Jason Swarens places second in NCAA men's shot put

Several family members made the long trip to Eugene, Ore., to see Terre Haute native Jason Swarens compete in the men’s shot put during the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships Wednesday night.

Swarens, a junior representing the University of Wisconsin, and his family all left Hayward Field happy after he cut loose a season-best heave of 66 feet, 10.5 inches (20.38 meters) to place second.

That mark occurred on his second of six attempts. The winner was Ole Miss sophomore Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who enjoyed his best distance on his sixth and final attempt (68-6), although he already had Swarens beat prior to that.

“I felt good and ready to go [before the event],” Swarens told the Tribune-Star via text afterward. “Not much different [than usual] other than this was a bigger stage, which I had been to before.”

Swarens came in ranked No. 5 in the nation for this season with a previous top throw of 65-9.5. Earlier this year, he finished fourth in the NCAA indoor nationals (65-2.25). In the 2023 NCAA outdoor nationals, Swarens was 13th (64-3).

So nerves did not play much of a factor Wednesday.

“My 66-10.5 throw definitely felt better than the rest [of his other five attempts],” he mentioned. “It almost felt easier. I think I still had more left in the tank.”

Swarens said he and Robinson-O’Hagan talked for a bit after the event and they got along splendidly.

“Tarik is a very chill dude who was there to get the job done,” Swarens noted. “Great guy!”

At Terre Haute South, Swarens captured the IHSAA state championship in the boys shot put as a junior in 2019 and didn’t get to participate as a senior in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring of 2020, he received the prestigious McMillan Award for males.

Swarens previously stated that he plans to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 21, also at Hayward Field in Eugene.

“This [NCAA] meet gives me a lot of confidence just because I know I can throw further,” he assessed. “Training has been great and with school being done, it is easier to just focus on track.”

Two Indiana State seniors will be competing in the NCAA championships as the meet continues through Saturday in Eugene — men’s discus-thrower Elias Foor at 8:35 p.m. EDT Friday and women’s high-jumper Grace Quinlan at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday.