Updated injury report ahead of Alabama’s Week 1 matchup against Utah State

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Wednesday in his most recent press conference about the latest injuries on the Crimson Tide roster. When asked specifically about the injuries to four of the true freshmen on the roster, here is what Saban had to say to the media:

“No different,” he said. “I’m not going to give an injury report in here every week, OK? When those guys are ready to play, we’ll let you know.”

The players that the media were asking Saban about were Isaiah Hastings, Earl Little Jr., Elijah Pritchett and Aaron Anderson. Of the four, wide receiver Aaron Anderson is expected by many to play the most. Nonetheless, we won’t be seeing any of these players during the Week 1 matchup against Utah State.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the latest injury report and a possible time frame for each of the injured players to return to action.

Cameron Latu (knee)

Coach Saban discussed the latest on Latu’s injury situation. According to reporter Charlie Potter, Saban mentioned that Latu was practicing. Here is Coach Saban’s exact words: “Cam’s gonna start practicing today. We’ll see how he progresses, see how he does. I don’t think anyone can make a prediction on that now.”

Latu likely doesn’t play a vital role in Week1 as the training staff is steadily easing him back into game action.

Elijah Pritchett (torn pectoral)

A few weeks ago, Saban said that Pritchett tore his pectoral muscle over the summer during a workout. As a result, he mentioned, “so he’ll be out for a while.” With that being the case, it is unlikely that the true freshman will be practicing anytime soon.

Isaiah Hastings

The last update on Isaiah Hastings came almost a month ago. Saban told the media that Hastings had come in with an injury and that he would “be back shortly.” Since then, there have been no confirmed reports as to when he will be able to practice or if he has.

Aaron Anderson (knee)

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson suffered a minor knee injury that has held him out of practice. When asked about Anderson, here is what Saban said to the media:

“Aaron Anderson has a little knee injury, but he’ll be back in a few weeks, as well.”

The expectation is that he will return in a few weeks.

Earl Little Jr. (shoulder)

Saban said in his press conference that Little Jr. was dealing with a shoulder injury upon arriving in Tuscaloosa. As a result, Saban went on to mention, “Earl Little had a shoulder coming in that was bothering him, so we decided to fix it. He’ll be out for a little while, as well.”

