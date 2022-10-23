Updated Heisman Trophy race odds, performances, after Week 8

Winning a Heisman Trophy puts an athlete in a very, very exclusive club. It also punches your ticket to the “Heisman House” commercials, so there’s that too. Well, if you can stand to hang out with Michigan’s Desmond Howard that is.

Ohio State has a long history of Heisman trophies, tied for the most of any program with Notre Dame and Oklahoma (seven). Sorry USC, Reggie Bush took the Trojans’ total down to six after he was stripped of his.

This year the Buckeyes have another Heisman hopeful, quarterback C.J. Stroud. He was one of the front-runners for the bronze statue in the preseason and nothing has happened to change that aside from Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker coming on strong after the victory over Alabama and the offensive numbers he’s putting up.

Each week, we like to check in on the updated odds and performances of the players that are on the shortlist to stiff-arm the competition and take arguably the most coveted individual award in all of American sports home.

Stroud has been at or near the top so far this season, but after a week in the offense didn’t look like its potent self against Iowa, how did it change things? Here are the updated odds according to Tipico, and last week’s performances of the top guys to compare it all.

Where do Stroud and the other top contenders stand after Week 8?

Drake Maye, North Carolina QB

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+6000 ⇓

Stats Last Week

IDLE

2022 Stats So Far

162-of-231 for 2,283 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest QB

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+6000 ⇑

Stats Last Week

25-of-40 for 313 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT

2022 Stats So Far

124-of-193 for 1,755 yards, 21 TDs, 3 INTs

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State QB

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept., 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+5000 ⇓

Stats Last Week

34-of-57 for 391 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

2022 Stats So Far

154-of-262 for 2,030 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs

Haynes King, Texas A&M QB

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) passes against the rush of Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (9) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+5000 ⇑

Stats Last Week

17-of-32 for 178 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

2022 Stats So Far

34-of-46 for 941 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama RB

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+3000 ⇓

Stats Last Week

10 rushes for 37 yards, 1 TD

2022 Stats So Far

98 rushes for 672 yards, 6 TDs

Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+3000 ⇔

Stats Last Week

IDLE

2022 Stats So Far

162-of-229 for 2,033 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT

Bo Nix, Oregon QB

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+3000 ⇑

Stats Last Week

22-of-28 for 283 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INT

8 rushes for 51 yards, 0 TD

2022 Stats So Far

153-of-214 for 1,809 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs

48 rushes for 382 yards, 8 TDs

Bryce Young, Alabama QB

Bryce Young celebrates a touchdown in an NCAA college football game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+2000 ⇔

Stats Last Week

35-of-52 for 455 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

2022 Stats So Far

146-of-221 for 1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs

26 rushes for 137 yards, 3 TDs

Caleb Williams, USC QB

College football Week 4 best bets | Buckeyes wire

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) rushes for a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+1200 ⇓

Stats Last Week

IDLE

2022 Stats So Far

147-of-170 for 1,971 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT

59 rushes for 287 yards, 3 TDs

Blake Corum, Michigan RB

Sep 24, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+1200 ⇔

Stats Last Week

IDLE

2022 Stats So Far

146 rushes for 901 yards, 13 TDs

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during Tennessee’s football game against Akron in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+190 ⇑

Stats Last Week

18-of-24 for 276 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

4 rushes for 28 yards, 0 TD

2022 Stats So Far

137-of-194 for 2,093 yards, 18 TDs, 1 INT

63 rushes for 315 yards, 3 TDs

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after throwing his fourth touchdown in the first half of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

-110 ⇑

Stats Last Week

20-of-30 for 286 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

2022 Stats So Far

133-of-190 for 2,023 yards, 28 TDs, 4 INTs

