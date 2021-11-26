Updated Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs. GT

No. 1 Georgia (11-0) is set to take on Georgia Tech (3-8) in the latest installment of Clean Old Fashion Hate this Saturday.

The two programs did not meet last year due to COVID-19 complications.

The Bulldogs enter the matchup with two starters nursing injuries.

Senior left tackle Jamaree Salyer is nursing a foot injury that has held him out the last two games.

Senior defensive back Chris Smith is dealing with a sprained knee suffered last week in practice.

Sophomore running back Kendall Milton is working his way back from a MCL sprain that has held him out the last four games.

All three Dawgs have a shot at playing time versus the Yellowjackets.

There is some good news on the injury front for Georgia. This is the first week all season that redshirt sophomore receiver Dominick Blaylock is not on our list. Blaylock played last week versus Charleston Southern.

Perhaps the biggest injury storyline is star receiver George Pickens, who has been taking reps with the second and third string units this past week.

Pickens may be inline to get game snaps soon if he is cleared.

Here’s an updated Georgia injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup:

OL Jamaree Salyer

Injury: Foot

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart said that Salyer has been practicing, just not with the first group. He’s hopeful Salyer will be able to play on Saturday.

RB Kendall Milton

Injury: Knee

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “We were hopeful to get Kendall back this week. They’re a confidence injury. He’s dealing with the emotions of pushing through. He’s much better than he was. I don’t know that he’s ready to play right now.”

S Chris Smith

Injury: Knee

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart said Smith has been practicing, but similarly to Salyer, not with the first group. Smart feels good about Smith’s progress and the senior has a shot at playing on Saturday.

WR Georgie Pickens

Injury: Knee

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Still waiting to get him cleared but we didn’t have him with the scouts. We’re getting him working with the offense, trying to kind of integrate it back into getting calls and doing assignments.”

Players who are OUT

OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT for season

DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT for season

CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT for season

LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT for season

LB Trezman Marshall (Knee) – OUT for season

WR Arian Smith (Leg) – OUT for season

