Updated Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs. Alabama

No. 1 Georgia is dealing with injuries to multiple starters ahead of the SEC Championship matchup with No. 3 Alabama.

The injury bug has bitten the Bulldogs early and often this season, but that hasn’t derailed the undefeated train from Athens yet.

Here’s Georgia’s updated injury report for the SEC Championship:

OL Jamaree Salyer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jamaree Salyer #69 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Injury: Foot

Status: Questionable (Game-time decision)

WR Kearis Jackson

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) smiles after a play during a football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Georgia Football Bp

Injury: Ribs

Status: Questionable

RB Kendall Milton

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Knee

Status: Questionable (Game-time decision)

S Chris Smith

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Knee

Status: Questionable (Game-time decision)

Players who are OUT

ATHENS, GA – APRIL 17: Wide receiver Arian Smith #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field at the conclusion of the G-Day spring game at Sanford Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT for season

DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT for season

CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT for season

LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT for season

LB Trezman Marshall (Knee) – OUT for season

WR Arian Smith (Leg) – OUT for season

