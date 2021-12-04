Updated Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs. Alabama
No. 1 Georgia is dealing with injuries to multiple starters ahead of the SEC Championship matchup with No. 3 Alabama.
The injury bug has bitten the Bulldogs early and often this season, but that hasn’t derailed the undefeated train from Athens yet.
Here’s Georgia’s updated injury report for the SEC Championship:
OL Jamaree Salyer
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jamaree Salyer #69 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Injury: Foot
Status: Questionable (Game-time decision)
WR Kearis Jackson
Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) smiles after a play during a football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Kns Tennessee Georgia Football Bp
Injury: Ribs
Status: Questionable
RB Kendall Milton
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Knee
Status: Questionable (Game-time decision)
S Chris Smith
Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Knee
Status: Questionable (Game-time decision)
Players who are OUT
ATHENS, GA – APRIL 17: Wide receiver Arian Smith #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field at the conclusion of the G-Day spring game at Sanford Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT for season
DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT for season
CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT for season
LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT for season
LB Trezman Marshall (Knee) – OUT for season
WR Arian Smith (Leg) – OUT for season
