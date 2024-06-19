Updated game time for Tennessee-Florida State in College World Series

No. 1 national seed Tennessee will return to action in the College World Series on Wednesday. The Vols will face Florida State for a second time in the College World Series.

The Vols’ matchup against Florida State followed Florida’s, 15-4, win against Kentucky. The Wildcats are eliminated from the College World Series.

Following the Florida–Kentucky game, an updated first pitch time was announced for Tennessee’s game against the Seminoles. First pitch is now slated for 3:45 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

Live stream on Fubo TV

“First game of the day has put us a little behind schedule, so our new start time is 2:45 p.m. CDT (3:45 p.m. EDT) on ESPN,” Tennessee announced.

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire