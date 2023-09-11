Updated game-by-game win percentages for Wisconsin football after its loss to Washington State

The Wisconsin Badgers fell to 1-1 on the season with a 31-22 loss to Washington State on Saturday.

The game somewhat mirrored the loss to the Cougars last season, as the Badgers were likely the better team on the field yet struggled with mistakes, turnovers and an overall lack of consistency.

The loss pumps the breaks on what the team can accomplish this season. While the team is 0-0 in Big Ten play, it’s clear improvement is needed before they’re again considered favorites to win the Big Ten West.

As you can expect, Wisconsin’s projected winning percentages took a hit with the loss to Washington State. Here is how the rest of the season is projected:

Week 3 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup predictor: 83.2% Wisconsin wins (down from 88.9%)

Date: Sept. 16

Georgia Southern FPI Rank: No. 77

Georgia Southern’s 2023 record: 2-0

Week 4 at Purdue

Matchup predictor: 60.9% Wisconsin wins (down from 72.7%)

Date: Sept. 22 (Friday)

Purdue FPI Rank: No. 59

Purdue’s 2023 record: 1-1

Week 5 (BYE)

Week 6 vs. Rutgers

Matchup predictor: 72.3% Wisconsin wins (down from 89.4%)

Date: Oct. 7

Rutgers FPI Rank: No. 54

Rutgers’ 2023 record: 2-0

Week 7 vs Iowa

Matchup predictor: 53.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 69.6%)

Date: Oct. 14

Iowa FPI Rank: No. 34

Iowa’s 2023 record: 2-0

Week 8 at Illinois

Matchup predictor: 57% Wisconsin wins (down from 62.1%)

Date: Oct. 21

Illinois FPI Rank: No. 53

Illinois’ 2023 record: 1-1

Week 9 vs Ohio State

Matchup predictor: 13.8% Wisconsin wins (down from 14.7%)

Date: Oct. 28

Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 2

Ohio State’s 2023 record: 2-0

Week 10 at Indiana

Matchup predictor: 64.3% Wisconsin wins (down from 72.2%)

Date: Nov. 4

Indiana FPI Rank: No. 66

Indiana’s 2023 record: 1-1

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Matchup predictor: 73.9% Wisconsin wins (down from 82.5%)

Date: Nov. 11

Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 67

Northwestern’s 2023 record: 1-1

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Matchup predictor: 78% Wisconsin wins (up from 76%)

Date: Nov. 18

Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 69

Nebraska’s 2023 record: 0-2

Week 13 at Minnesota

Matchup predictor: 53.6% Wisconsin wins (down from 58.8%)

Date: Nov. 25

Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 49

Minnesota 2023 record: 2-0

Overall

FPI Rank: 35

Projected W-L: 7.2-5.2

% Chance…

Wisconsin wins out: 0.2

Six or more wins: 82.7

Win Big Ten West: 31.2

Win Big Ten: 4.8

Makes College Football Playoff: 0.1

Win National Title: 0.0

