Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its loss vs Ohio State
Wisconsin is in need of a winning streak. One or two wins always seem to be followed by a big loss, which was the case yet again Saturday when the Badgers fell 24-10 to No. 3 Ohio State.
Losing to Ohio State is nothing to be ashamed of. But the Badgers battled well in the loss, yet didn’t have the ability to make the big play to take control.
I am going to avoid commenting on Wisconsin’s goal-to-go opportunity before halftime when the team was unable to run forward for a single yard and instead tried shovel passes into the end zone. No comment.
Now that the toughest game is out of the way, here is how ESPN FPI predicts the rest of the Badgers’ season:
Week 10 at Indiana
Matchup predictor: 77.5% Wisconsin wins (down from 81.5%)
Date: Nov. 4
Indiana FPI Rank: No. 85
Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-6
Week 11 vs Northwestern
Matchup predictor: 84.1% Wisconsin wins (down from 85.7%)
Date: Nov. 11
Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 82
Northwestern’s 2023 record: 4-4
Week 12 vs Nebraska
Matchup predictor: 76.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 78.2%)
Date: Nov. 18
Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 61
Nebraska’s 2023 record: 5-3
Week 13 at Minnesota
Matchup predictor: 63.1% Wisconsin wins (down from 64.4%)
Date: Nov. 25
Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 53
Minnesota 2023 record: 5-3
Overall
FPI Rank: 29 (no change)
Projected W-L: 8.1-4.3
% Chance…
Wisconsin wins out: 10.4
Six or more wins: 99.5
Win Big Ten West: 37.2
Win Big Ten: 3.9
Makes College Football Playoff: 0.0
Win National Title: 0.0