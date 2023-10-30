Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its loss vs Ohio State

Wisconsin is in need of a winning streak. One or two wins always seem to be followed by a big loss, which was the case yet again Saturday when the Badgers fell 24-10 to No. 3 Ohio State.

Losing to Ohio State is nothing to be ashamed of. But the Badgers battled well in the loss, yet didn’t have the ability to make the big play to take control.

I am going to avoid commenting on Wisconsin’s goal-to-go opportunity before halftime when the team was unable to run forward for a single yard and instead tried shovel passes into the end zone. No comment.

Now that the toughest game is out of the way, here is how ESPN FPI predicts the rest of the Badgers’ season:

Week 10 at Indiana

Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. avoids a tackle attempt from Penn State Keaton Ellis (2) before scoring on a 26-yard reception in the second half of an NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Matchup predictor: 77.5% Wisconsin wins (down from 81.5%)

Date: Nov. 4

Indiana FPI Rank: No. 85

Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-6

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their win against the Maryland Terrapins at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 84.1% Wisconsin wins (down from 85.7%)

Date: Nov. 11

Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 82

Northwestern’s 2023 record: 4-4

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 76.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 78.2%)

Date: Nov. 18

Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 61

Nebraska’s 2023 record: 5-3

Week 13 at Minnesota

Oct 28, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarter back Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs for a first down against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 63.1% Wisconsin wins (down from 64.4%)

Date: Nov. 25

Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 53

Minnesota 2023 record: 5-3

Overall

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Luke Fickell head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

FPI Rank: 29 (no change)

Projected W-L: 8.1-4.3

% Chance…

Wisconsin wins out: 10.4

Six or more wins: 99.5

Win Big Ten West: 37.2

Win Big Ten: 3.9

Makes College Football Playoff: 0.0

Win National Title: 0.0

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire