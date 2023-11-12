Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its loss vs Northwestern
If you’re somehow not checked out on the Wisconsin football season, there are still at least two games remaining. And hopefully a third if Luke Fickell is able to extend Wisconsin’s 22-year bowl streak.
But things are quite bleak after the Badgers’ 24-10 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The loss had shades of last year’s loss to Illinois, the one that got Paul Chryst fired. But 2022 Illinois was a pretty damn good team, the same thing cannot be said for this Northwestern group.
The Badgers now move forward needing a win against 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) Nebraska or 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) Minnesota in order to extend that postseason streak.
Here is how ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Wisconsin’s season:
Week 12 vs Nebraska
Matchup predictor: 70.5% Wisconsin wins (down from 74.4%)
Date: Nov. 18
Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 61
Nebraska’s 2023 record: 5-5
Week 13 at Minnesota
Matchup predictor: 58.8% Wisconsin wins (down from 61.2%)
Date: Nov. 25
Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 60
Minnesota 2023 record: 5-5
Overall
FPI Rank: 41 (down 8)
Projected W-L: 6.3-5.7
% Chance…
Wisconsin wins out: 39.4
Six or more wins: 87.3
Win Big Ten West: 2.4
Win Big Ten: 0.2
Makes College Football Playoff: 0.0
Win National Title: 0.0