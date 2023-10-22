Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its win at Illinois
Wisconsin kept its Big Ten West and Big Ten title hopes alive by the skin of its teeth Saturday, as a last-minute touchdown to OT Nolan Rucci proved to be the difference in a 25-21 win over Illinois.
The Badgers are now 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play. Believe it or not, the team now sits in first place in the Big Ten West thanks to Iowa’s loss to Minnesota. If Wisconsin beats Ohio State next Saturday, the division is likely theirs.
Up after Ohio State is a semi-cakewalk to the finish line. As the Badgers hang tough in the top 30 of ESPN’s FPI metric, most of the rest of the Big Ten continues to slide.
According to FPI, here are the rest-of-season projections for the Wisconsin Badgers:
Week 9 vs Ohio State
Matchup predictor: 11.8% Wisconsin wins (up from 11.7%)
Date: Oct. 28
Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1
Ohio State’s 2023 record: 7-0
Week 10 at Indiana
Matchup predictor: 81.5% Wisconsin wins (up from 79.8%)
Date: Nov. 4
Indiana FPI Rank: No. 93
Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-5
Week 11 vs Northwestern
Matchup predictor: 85.7% Wisconsin wins (up from 85.3%)
Date: Nov. 11
Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 88
Northwestern’s 2023 record: 3-4
Week 12 vs Nebraska
Matchup predictor: 78.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 78%)
Date: Nov. 18
Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 67
Nebraska’s 2023 record: 4-3
Week 13 at Minnesota
Matchup predictor: 64.4% Wisconsin wins (down from 66.4%)
Date: Nov. 25
Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 58
Minnesota 2023 record: 4-3
Overall
FPI Rank: 29 (down 1 spot)
Projected W-L: 8.3-4.2
% Chance…
Wisconsin wins out: 0.6
Six or more wins: 99.7
Win Big Ten West: 43.3
Win Big Ten: 4.4
Makes College Football Playoff: 0.0
Win National Title: 0.0