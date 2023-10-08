Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its win over Rutgers
Wisconsin added another tally to the win column on Saturday with a 24-13 triumph over Rutgers. The Badgers are now 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play, and set up well entering what will be a season-defining stretch of football.
The Badgers continue to find wins despite not clicking on all cylinders. But While the team hasn’t looked great, the rest of the Big Ten West around it continues to crumble.
Minnesota got demolished by Michigan, Illinois lost at home to Nebraska, Iowa can barely score points and Northwestern is Northwestern. Wisconsin’s rest-of-season outlook continues to improve, even with the Badgers still need to play better football.
ESPN FPI now has Wisconsin as the No. 23 team in the nation, up one spot from one week ago. Here are FPI’s updated rest-of-season predictions for the Wisconsin Badgers:
Week 7 vs Iowa
Matchup predictor: 66.5% Wisconsin wins (down from 67.2%)
Date: Oct. 14
Iowa FPI Rank: No. 35
Iowa’s 2023 record: 5-1
Week 8 at Illinois
Matchup predictor: 77.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 74.4%)
Date: Oct. 21
Illinois FPI Rank: No. 75
Illinois’ 2023 record: 2-4
Week 9 vs Ohio State
Matchup predictor: 16.8% Wisconsin wins (up from 16.5%)
Date: Oct. 28
Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1
Ohio State’s 2023 record: 5-0
Week 10 at Indiana
Matchup predictor: 81.1% Wisconsin wins (up from 80.2%)
Date: Nov. 4
Indiana FPI Rank: No. 82
Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-3
Week 11 vs Northwestern
Matchup predictor: 88.6% Wisconsin wins (up from 84%)
Date: Nov. 11
Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 88
Northwestern’s 2023 record: 3-3
Week 12 vs Nebraska
Matchup predictor: 82.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 85.3%)
Date: Nov. 18
Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 66
Nebraska’s 2023 record: 3-3
Week 13 at Minnesota
Matchup predictor: 72.5% Wisconsin wins (up from 66.4%)
Date: Nov. 25
Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 61
Minnesota 2023 record: 3-3
Overall
FPI Rank: 23
Projected W-L: 8.9-3.7
% Chance…
Wisconsin wins out: 1.0
Six or more wins: 99.5
Win Big Ten West: 67
Win Big Ten: 10.5
Makes College Football Playoff: 0.4
Win National Title: 0.0