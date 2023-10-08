Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its win over Rutgers

Wisconsin added another tally to the win column on Saturday with a 24-13 triumph over Rutgers. The Badgers are now 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play, and set up well entering what will be a season-defining stretch of football.

The Badgers continue to find wins despite not clicking on all cylinders. But While the team hasn’t looked great, the rest of the Big Ten West around it continues to crumble.

Minnesota got demolished by Michigan, Illinois lost at home to Nebraska, Iowa can barely score points and Northwestern is Northwestern. Wisconsin’s rest-of-season outlook continues to improve, even with the Badgers still need to play better football.

ESPN FPI now has Wisconsin as the No. 23 team in the nation, up one spot from one week ago. Here are FPI’s updated rest-of-season predictions for the Wisconsin Badgers:

Week 7 vs Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) kicks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 66.5% Wisconsin wins (down from 67.2%)

Date: Oct. 14

Iowa FPI Rank: No. 35

Iowa’s 2023 record: 5-1

Week 8 at Illinois

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 77.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 74.4%)

Date: Oct. 21

Illinois FPI Rank: No. 75

Illinois’ 2023 record: 2-4

Week 9 vs Ohio State

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) runs through Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Matchup predictor: 16.8% Wisconsin wins (up from 16.5%)

Date: Oct. 28

Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1

Ohio State’s 2023 record: 5-0

Week 10 at Indiana

Indiana’s Andre Carter (1) celebrates a tackle during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 81.1% Wisconsin wins (up from 80.2%)

Date: Nov. 4

Indiana FPI Rank: No. 82

Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-3

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 88.6% Wisconsin wins (up from 84%)

Date: Nov. 11

Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 88

Northwestern’s 2023 record: 3-3

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 82.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 85.3%)

Date: Nov. 18

Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 66

Nebraska’s 2023 record: 3-3

Week 13 at Minnesota

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 72.5% Wisconsin wins (up from 66.4%)

Date: Nov. 25

Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 61

Minnesota 2023 record: 3-3

Overall

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks to an official during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17.

FPI Rank: 23

Projected W-L: 8.9-3.7

% Chance…

Wisconsin wins out: 1.0

Six or more wins: 99.5

Win Big Ten West: 67

Win Big Ten: 10.5

Makes College Football Playoff: 0.4

Win National Title: 0.0

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire