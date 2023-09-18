Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its win vs Georgia Southern

Wisconsin got back in the win column Saturday with a 35-14 triumph over Georgia Southern.

Adding to the win total might be the biggest positive from the contest, as the Badgers struggled on both sides of the football for three quarters against one of the worst teams in the country.

Yes, Mike Tressel’s defense forced six turnovers. But Eagles QB Davis Brin still threw for 383 yards as Georgia Southern tallied 455 total yards on offense. That’s concerning.

What may be more of a concern are Wisconsin’s clear growing pains on the offensive side of the ball. Georgia Southern entered Saturday with one of SP+’s worst defenses in the country, yet the Badgers waited until the third quarter to finally capitalize on Georgia Southern’s mistakes.

Wisconsin has a lot to clean up on both sides of the football. It will need to do so if the Big Ten West is still considered a possibility.

For that outlook, here is what ESPN FPI predicts for every remaining game on the schedule:

Week 4 at Purdue

Week 4 at Purdue

Matchup predictor: 63.4% Wisconsin wins. (up from 60.9%)

Date: Sept. 22 (Friday)

Purdue FPI Rank: No. 60

Purdue’s 2023 record: 1-2

Week 5 (BYE)

Week 5 (BYE)

Week 6 vs. Rutgers

Week 6 vs. Rutgers

Matchup predictor: 69.1% Wisconsin wins (down from 72.3%)

Date: Oct. 7

Rutgers FPI Rank: No. 46

Rutgers’ 2023 record: 3-0

Week 7 vs Iowa

Week 7 vs Iowa

Matchup predictor: 53.7% Wisconsin wins (same as last week)

Date: Oct. 14

Iowa FPI Rank: No. 33

Iowa’s 2023 record: 3-0

Week 8 at Illinois

Week 8 at Illinois

Matchup predictor: 58.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 57%)

Date: Oct. 21

Illinois FPI Rank: No. 52

Illinois’ 2023 record: 1-2

Week 9 vs Ohio State

Week 9 vs Ohio State

Matchup predictor: 11.3% Wisconsin wins (down from 13.8%)

Date: Oct. 28

Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1

Ohio State’s 2023 record: 3-0

Week 10 at Indiana

Week 10 at Indiana

Matchup predictor: 64.1% Wisconsin wins (down from 64.3%)

Date: Nov. 4

Indiana FPI Rank: No. 66

Indiana’s 2023 record: 1-2

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Matchup predictor: 77.5% Wisconsin wins (up from 73.9%)

Date: Nov. 11

Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 71

Northwestern’s 2023 record: 1-2

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Matchup predictor: 75.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 78%)

Date: Nov. 18

Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 68

Nebraska’s 2023 record: 1-2

Week 13 at Minnesota

Week 13 at Minnesota

Matchup predictor: 56.5% Wisconsin wins (up from 53.6%)

Date: Nov. 25

Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 47

Minnesota 2023 record: 2-1

Overall

Overall

FPI Rank: 34

Projected W-L: 7.3-5.0

% Chance…

Wisconsin wins out: 0.1

Six or more wins: 86.8

Win Big Ten West: 32.1

Win Big Ten: 4.4

Makes College Football Playoff: 0.1

Win National Title: 0.0

