Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its loss to Iowa

Wisconsin’s Big Ten Championship hopes took a sizable hit Saturday as the Badgers fell 15-6 to the Iowa Hawkeyes and relinquished control of the Big Ten West.

The loss obviously affects the division race, but it also affects the Badgers’ rest-of-season outlook. The team will now be without starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai for some time and does not appear well-equipped to beat a team built on physicality.

That last note is part of a larger conversation. But the note on Mordecai changes a lot. Wisconsin now must turn to Braedyn Locke to run an offense built around the passing game. Things are not great.

For how much the outlook has changed, here is how ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Wisconsin’s season:

Week 8 at Illinois

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 66.6% Wisconsin wins (down from 77.4%)

Date: Oct. 21

Illinois FPI Rank: No. 64

Illinois’ 2023 record: 3-4

Week 9 vs Ohio State

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) runs through Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Matchup predictor: 11.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 16.8%)

Date: Oct. 28

Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1

Ohio State’s 2023 record: 6-0

Week 10 at Indiana

Indiana’s Andre Carter (1) celebrates a tackle during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 79.8% Wisconsin wins (down from 81.1%)

Date: Nov. 4

Indiana FPI Rank: No. 91

Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-4

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 85.3% Wisconsin wins (down from 88.6%

Date: Nov. 11

Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 88

Northwestern’s 2023 record: 3-3

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 78% Wisconsin wins (down from 82.7%)

Date: Nov. 18

Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 65

Nebraska’s 2023 record: 3-3

Week 13 at Minnesota

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 66.4% Wisconsin wins (down from 72.5%)

Date: Nov. 25

Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 61

Minnesota 2023 record: 3-3

Overall

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell greets players during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rank: 28 (down 5 spots)

Projected W-L: 7.9-4.3

% Chance…

Wisconsin wins out: 1.2

Six or more wins: 98.1

Win Big Ten West: 16.9

Win Big Ten: 2

Makes College Football Playoff: 0.0

Win National Title: 0.0

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire