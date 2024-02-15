Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin basketball after its win over Ohio State
Wisconsin basketball put the train back on the tracks earlier this week with a decisive home victory over Ohio State.
The Badgers are now 17-8 on the season and 9-5 in Big Ten play, 0.5 games behind Illinois and 2.5 games behind first-place Purdue.
The Ohio State win seemed to stabilize the season, at least for the moment. Greg Gard’s team had lost its previous four games, including road losses to last-place Michigan and a below-average Rutgers team.
Now, although the Big Ten race is close to over, Wisconsin is pointed in the right direction with NCAA Tournament seeding still up in the air.
ESPN Basketball Power Index forecasts the rest of the Badgers’ season before postseason play begins. Here are the odds for each game, plus Wisconsin’s final projected win total:
February 17 at Iowa
Matchup predictor: 57.9% Wisconsin wins (down from 59.9%)
Iowa BPI Rank: No. 56
Iowa 2023-24 record: 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten)
February 20 vs Maryland
Matchup predictor: 83.4% Wisconsin wins (down from 86.3%)
Maryland BPI Rank: No. 57
Maryland 2023-24 record: 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten)
February 27 at Indiana
Matchup predictor: 79.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 73.4%)
Indiana BPI Rank: No. 102
Indiana 2023-24 record: 14-10 (6-7 Big Ten)
March 2 vs Illinois
Matchup predictor: 53.3% Wisconsin wins (down from 59.2%)
Illinois BPI Rank: No. 9
Illinois 2023-24 record: 18-6 (9-4 Big Ten)
March 7 vs Rutgers
Matchup predictor: 88.7% Wisconsin wins (down from 91.1%)
Rutgers BPI Rank: No. 88
Rutgers 2023-24 record: 13-10 (5-7 Big Ten)
March 10 at Purdue
Matchup predictor: 12% Wisconsin wins (down from 14.2%)
Purdue BPI Rank: No. 2
Purdue 2023-24 record: 22-2 (11-2 Big Ten)
Overall
BPI Rank: 20
Projected W-L: 20.7-10.3 (12.6-7.4 Big Ten)
% Chance Wisconsin wins Big Ten: 0.5
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: No. 30