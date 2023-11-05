Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its loss at Indiana
Wisconsin suffered an inexplicable 20-14 loss at Indiana yesterday. The loss dropped the Badgers to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play, while giving the Hoosiers their first conference win of the season.
There aren’t many ways to sugarcoat the effort. Yes, Wisconsin was without its top quarterback, top two running backs and top receiver. But Indiana entered as SP+’s No. 95 team in the nation and had only defeated Indiana State and Akron. They are easily the worst team in the Big Ten this season.
The loss was Wisconsin’s second to Indiana since 2020. Luke Fickell was hired to compete for championships and elevate the Badgers’ status, so losses like these start to put that vision in doubt.
There are still games left this season, though. Here are rest-of-season projections for Wisconsin football according to ESPN FPI:
Week 11 vs Northwestern
Matchup predictor: 81.2% Wisconsin wins (down from 84.1%)
Date: Nov. 11
Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 80
Northwestern’s 2023 record: 4-5
Week 12 vs Nebraska
Matchup predictor: 74.4% Wisconsin wins (down from 76.7%)
Date: Nov. 18
Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 60
Nebraska’s 2023 record: 5-4
Week 13 at Minnesota
Matchup predictor: 61.2% Wisconsin wins (down from 63.1%)
Date: Nov. 25
Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 54
Minnesota 2023 record: 5-4
Overall
FPI Rank: 33 (down 4)
Projected W-L: 7.2-5.0
% Chance…
Wisconsin wins out: 27
Six or more wins: 97.9
Win Big Ten West: 13.8
Win Big Ten: 1.2
Makes College Football Playoff: 0.0
Win National Title: 0.0