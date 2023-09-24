Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its win vs Purdue
Wisconsin took care of business during its trip to Purdue Friday night, leaving with a solid 38-17 victory. The win was the best game the Badgers have played under head coach Luke Fickell, as the offense finally put together a four-quarter performance while the defense forced Purdue into three turnovers.
The biggest story from the week isn’t the Badgers improving to 3-1 and 1-0 in-conference. It’s how bad the rest of the Big Ten West looks.
Minnesota lost to Northwestern, Iowa got shut out at Penn State, Illinois snuck by Florida Atlantic and Nebraska still looks years away. The division is hilariously on-brand in its final season of existence.
Now that the Badgers are 3-1 and look better, here is what ESPN FPI projects for the rest of the season:
Week 5 (BYE)
Week 6 vs. Rutgers
Matchup predictor: 78.3% Wisconsin wins (up from 69.1%)
Date: Oct. 7
Rutgers FPI Rank: No. 46
Rutgers’ 2023 record: 3-1
Week 7 vs Iowa
Matchup predictor: 65.9% Wisconsin wins (up from 53.7%)
Date: Oct. 14
Iowa FPI Rank: No. 38
Iowa’s 2023 record: 3-1
Week 8 at Illinois
Matchup predictor: 67.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 58.4%)
Date: Oct. 21
Illinois FPI Rank: No. 54
Illinois’ 2023 record: 2-2
Week 9 vs Ohio State
Matchup predictor: 15.7% Wisconsin wins (up from 11.3%)
Date: Oct. 28
Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1
Ohio State’s 2023 record: 4-0
Week 10 at Indiana
Matchup predictor: 76.8% Wisconsin wins (up from 64.1%)
Date: Nov. 4
Indiana FPI Rank: No. 75
Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-2
Week 11 vs Northwestern
Matchup predictor: 82.7% Wisconsin wins (up from 77.5%)
Date: Nov. 11
Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 72
Northwestern’s 2023 record: 2-2
Week 12 vs Nebraska
Matchup predictor: 82.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 75.7%)
Date: Nov. 18
Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 65
Nebraska’s 2023 record: 2-2
Week 13 at Minnesota
Matchup predictor: 65.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 56.5%)
Date: Nov. 25
Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 50
Minnesota 2023 record: 2-2
Overall
FPI Rank: 27
Projected W-L: 8.4-4.2
% Chance…
Wisconsin wins out: 0.6
Six or more wins: 97.5
Win Big Ten West: 59.7
Win Big Ten: 9.8
Makes College Football Playoff: 0.3
Win National Title: 0.1