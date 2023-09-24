Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its win vs Purdue

Wisconsin took care of business during its trip to Purdue Friday night, leaving with a solid 38-17 victory. The win was the best game the Badgers have played under head coach Luke Fickell, as the offense finally put together a four-quarter performance while the defense forced Purdue into three turnovers.

The biggest story from the week isn’t the Badgers improving to 3-1 and 1-0 in-conference. It’s how bad the rest of the Big Ten West looks.

Related: Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 4: The Big Ten West is really, really, bad

Minnesota lost to Northwestern, Iowa got shut out at Penn State, Illinois snuck by Florida Atlantic and Nebraska still looks years away. The division is hilariously on-brand in its final season of existence.

Now that the Badgers are 3-1 and look better, here is what ESPN FPI projects for the rest of the season:

Week 5 (BYE)

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers logo on a flag prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 vs. Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 78.3% Wisconsin wins (up from 69.1%)

Date: Oct. 7

Rutgers FPI Rank: No. 46

Rutgers’ 2023 record: 3-1

Week 7 vs Iowa

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 65.9% Wisconsin wins (up from 53.7%)

Date: Oct. 14

Iowa FPI Rank: No. 38

Iowa’s 2023 record: 3-1

Week 8 at Illinois

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 67.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 58.4%)

Date: Oct. 21

Illinois FPI Rank: No. 54

Illinois’ 2023 record: 2-2

Week 9 vs Ohio State

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 15.7% Wisconsin wins (up from 11.3%)

Date: Oct. 28

Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1

Ohio State’s 2023 record: 4-0

Week 10 at Indiana

Indiana’s Andre Carter (1) celebrates a tackle during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 76.8% Wisconsin wins (up from 64.1%)

Date: Nov. 4

Indiana FPI Rank: No. 75

Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-2

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 82.7% Wisconsin wins (up from 77.5%)

Date: Nov. 11

Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 72

Northwestern’s 2023 record: 2-2

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 82.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 75.7%)

Date: Nov. 18

Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 65

Nebraska’s 2023 record: 2-2

Week 13 at Minnesota

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 65.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 56.5%)

Date: Nov. 25

Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 50

Minnesota 2023 record: 2-2

Overall

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks to an official during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17.

FPI Rank: 27

Projected W-L: 8.4-4.2

% Chance…

Wisconsin wins out: 0.6

Six or more wins: 97.5

Win Big Ten West: 59.7

Win Big Ten: 9.8

Makes College Football Playoff: 0.3

Win National Title: 0.1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire