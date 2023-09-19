Updated game-by-game predictions for the remainder of Colorado’s season

Even back in January, some people were confident in how the first three games of Colorado’s 2023 season would go. The new-look Buffaloes under head coach Deion Sanders have now started the season 3-0 and are ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

The overall opinion on CU has obviously changed since January. Colorado’s offense has been better than anyone could have imagined while the Buffs’ defense, special teams and offensive line have had moments of brilliance but still must improve overall. Now that we’re at the quarter-mark of the regular season, here are my updated game-by-game predictions for the remainder of Colorado’s schedule:

Week 4 at Oregon — Loss

Oregon’s current record: 3-0

This game always looked like a tough one to me, especially with the Buffs traveling to Eugene. I expect a shootout and the Buffs to play closer than the spread indicates, but Oregon should win.

Week 5 vs. USC — Win

USC’s current record: 3-0

USC is similar to the Buffs in that the Trojans haven’t looked great on defense thus far. This game will be played in Folsom and I see Colorado winning a high-scoring affair.

Week 6 at Arizona State — Win

ASU’s current record: 1-2

Arizona State has started slow this year, barely getting a win over Southern Utah before losing to Oklahoma State and Fresno State. CU will be a big road favorite in this game and should melt the Sun Devils in Tempe.

Week 7 vs. Stanford — Win

Stanford’s current record: 1-2

Stanford has not looked good this season and that was punctuated by a disappointing loss to Sacramento State. Colorado will be a big favorite and should roll at home over Troy Taylor’s squad.

Week 9 at UCLA — Win

UCLA’s current record: 3-0

This is now shaping up to be a scheduled win for CU. Colorado will be coming off a bye week, so the Buffs will have two weeks to prepare for the Bruins.

Week 10 vs. Oregon State — Loss

Oregon State’s current record: 3-0

Oregon State has been as good as advertised to start 2023. Utilizing a throwback power run game and a good defense, Oregon State will hand Colorado its first loss as home.

Week 11 vs. Arizona — Win

Arizona’s current record: 2-1

Arizona has beaten two teams they should have beaten while dropping a game at Mississippi State. Colorado gets them at home and will take care of business in Folsom.

Week 12 at Washington State — Loss

Washington State’s current record: 3-0

Washington State has looked great to open the season, scoring more than 50 points twice while also taking down Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. This will be a high-scoring affair and Pullman has been a tough place to play for CU. I see this being one game that gets away from the Buffaloes.

Week 13 at Utah — Loss

Utah’s current record: 3-0

Rice-Eccles Stadium has been a house of horrors for CU since both teams joined the Pac-12. While I would love to see CU steal one in its final matchup against Utah as Pac-12 foes, the Utes’ grind-it-out style of play could be too much to handle.

I may have the Buffs dropping this one, but I also have them finishing the regular season at 8-4 and headed to a bowl game.

