Updated game day odds and betting trends for Penn State at Auburn

The game most Penn State fans have been looking forward to this season is finally here as the Nittany Lions are down south for a rare trip into SEC territory. Penn State faces the Auburn Tigers on Saturday for the second game in a home-and-home scheduling agreement. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting in Beaver Stadium and they arrive at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium as a slight favorite. But the line has made a slight lean in Auburn’s favor at home according to the latest odds from BetMGM.

Penn State and Auburn are set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. Here is a quick look at the latest odds for this afternoon’s contest down south.

Updated gameday odds

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM:

Point spread: Penn State -2.5

Penn State money line: -140

Auburn money line: +115

Over-under: 48

Line movement favoring Auburn

The line has shifted ever so slightly in favor of the home team this week. Penn State opened as a three-point favorite on the road, but Auburn has picked up half a point as the week has progressed. There is a small difference between being a 2.5-point and three-point favorite on the road, but Auburn has certainly picked up some momentum from the wagers coming in.

Crazy things do have a knack for happening in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Penn State is entering a raucous atmosphere that should lead to a close game from start to finish.

The over-under has also gone down half a point as defenses could be in for a good afternoon.

Injury Report

Penn State is hoping to get tight end Theo Johnson on the field for the first time this season. Johnson has not appeared in either of Penn State’s first two games of the season, and he watched the games on the sidelines in street clothes. Johnson has been out due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach James Franklin noted this week he is hoping to be able to get Johnson in uniform and on the field this weekend at Auburn. Johnson is considered questionable.

Another tight end, Jerry Cross, is also reportedly questionable. Cross, a freshman, missed last week’s game against Ohio due to an undisclosed injury. Penn State will have starter Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren available as its top two tight ends, as has been the case the last two weeks.

Auburn has no notable injuries to make a note of this week.

Betting Trends

Penn State is 2-0 against the spread this season. Penn State covered as a 3.5-point road favorite in week 1 at Purdue and last week as a 28-point favorite at home against Ohio.

Penn State has also helped go over the game’s point total in each of its first two games.

Auburn has failed to cover the spread in each of its first two games. Auburn was a 30-point favorite in week 1 against Mercer and won by 26 points. Last week at home against San Jose State, the Tigers were a 23.5-point favorite but only won by a final score of 24-16.

Auburn went over on the total in Week 1 but came in under the total last week against San Jose State.

