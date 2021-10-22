Updated FPI projects a second Notre Dame loss

ESPN’s Football Power Index is something I have a love-hate relationship with. I love more information and finding out which teams may be being over or undervalued in terms of their rankings, but also find some of their rankings to be laughable in just how much it appears they don’t value actual game outcomes.

With that all said, I still track it each week because I truly do find it to be interesting and at least partly informative.

FPI has been updated after college football’s seventh week of 2021 and the system that called for Notre Dame to be favored in all remaining games the last time we checked in now has the Irish losing one more time.

Find out the chances FPI gives Notre Dame in their remaining six games below:

vs. USC

Notre Dame vs. USC – October 23, 2021

FPI Notre Dame win projection percentage: 77.3%

vs. North Carolina

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina – October 30, 2021

FPI Notre Dame win projection percentage: 66.5%

vs. Navy

Notre Dame vs. Navy – November 6, 2021

FPI Notre Dame win projection percentage: 97.6%

at Virginia

Notre Dame at Virginia – November 13, 2021

FPI Notre Dame win projection percentage: 48.0%

vs. Georgia Tech

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech – November 20, 2021

FPI Notre Dame win projection percentage: 80.2%

at Stanford

Notre Dame at Stanford – November 27, 2021

FPI Notre Dame win projection percentage: 66.4%

Bonus:

FPI gives out a few more in-depth projections for Notre Dame over their final six games:

Projects final record of 9.4-2.6 for Notre Dame

Gives Notre Dame a 12.8% chance of winning all remaining games

Ranks Notre Dame’s defense as 18th most efficient in nation but offense checks in just 59th and special teams 65th

