Updated Football Power Index: LSU finds a way to get bowl eligible?

It is really hard to get a handle on what to expect from the LSU Tigers after watching this team for seven games. They are 4-3 (2-2) after an improbable victory over the Florida Gators, a team no one thought would lose that game.

The Tigers looked like a team that gave everything to save the job of their head coach. Ed Orgeron’s group came out and outdueled a pair of Florida quarterbacks that threw four interceptions in the game.

Ty Davis-Price and the offensive line have been under heavy criticism for most of the season. After back-to-back 140+ yard performances from the junior running back, has the offense figured out how to run the ball once again?

List

Winners and losers from LSU vs Florida

With five games remaining on the schedule, can LSU become bowl eligible? ESPN’s Football Power Index breaks down their chances by win probability.

at Ole Miss (Oct. 23)

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Win Probability: 28.6%

Projected Record: 4-4

Last year we saw a huge shootout in which the LSU Tigers came out on top. This time around there is no Kayshon Boutte to set an SEC record against the Ole Miss defense. Can LSU find another way to win? Perhaps another monster performance from Ty Davis-Price?

at Alabama (Nov. 6)

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Win Probability: 6.8%

Projected Record: 4-5

This game isn’t expected to be close, the Alabama Crimson Tide are in a class of their own. They own the series but they showed they are vulnerable after the loss to Texas A&M. Both teams will have a bye week to prepare for his game on Nov. 6.

vs Arkansas (Nov. 16)

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Win Probability: 54.5%

Projected Record: 5-5

Story continues

A tale of two teams that started completely different. The Arkansas Razorbacks were looking to make a run at the Alabama team at No. 1 in the SEC West. However, losses against Georgia, Ole Miss, and Auburn has tempered expectations. The LSU football team started 3-1 but 2-2 in conference play has pushed them back in the West hierarchy. This game could decide which team is bowl eligible and which isn’t.

vs UL-Monroe (Nov. 20)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 97.4%

Projected Record: 6-5

This might be the game that gets the LSU Tigers bowl eligible for the season. The Bayou Bengals are expected to win this one easily as one of the final two wins they need to get into the postseason. Which isn’t something fans are used to hearing in Death Valley.

vs Texas A&M (Nov. 27)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 46.2%

Projected Record: 6-6

This game could put the Tigers at .500 for the second-straight season. A record of 11-11 after going 15-0 in 2019, which would likely put Ed Orgeron out of a job just two years removed from perfection. This game can essentially be a coin flip based on how each team looks heading into the season finale.

1

1