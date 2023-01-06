Updated first round projections for the 2023 NFL draft

The NFL regular season is coming to a close this coming weekend, which puts half of the league on the clock for the 2023 NFL draft. While there is still the question of free agency and locking up players long-term, teams can begin formulating their plans for the offseason.

All eyes will focus on Houston and the Texans as they are looking to lock up their future quarterback. Is he already in the league or will they use the No. 1 pick on a quarterback? Four of the last five drafts started with a quarterback, and last year’s selection of Travon Walker ended the consecutive streak of four straight quarterbacks selected.

With plenty left to discuss in terms of selections, I put together my second mock draft of the 2023 class. Who takes the top spot in the draft and which school reigns supreme with the most picks in the full first-round projections?

Houston Texans

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bryce Young, QB: Alabama

It is a simple pick for the Texans, they need a gamechanger at quarterback and Bryce Young can be that player for Houston. With Davis Mills, they can allow Young to get acclimated before starting him.

Chicago Bears

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Will Anderson, Edge: Alabama

The Chicago Bears need to address their pass-rushing needs and Will Anderson is ripe for the taking. The defense traded away Robert Quinn, and with a top-three selection Anderson can show off his arsenal against NFC North quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks via Denver trade

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter, DL: Georgia

There are plenty of needs in the Pacific Northwest but none bigger than getting a defensive playmaker in the trenches. Jalen Carter would help upgrade the Seattle Seahawks‘ defensive line.

Arizona Cardinals

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Skoronski, OT: Northwestern

The Arizona Cardinals need to upgrade their offensive line at multiple spots so landing one of the top tackles at pick No. 6 is a massive win for the team. Skoronksi will help protect Kyler Murray when he returns from the ACL tear.

Story continues

Indianapolis Colts

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud, QB: Ohio State

The Colts have tried a variety of trades to fill their quarterback position. This pick will give them a young passer that would immediately upgrade the signal caller.

Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams trade

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Murphy, Edge: Clemson

The Detroit Lions could use some upgrades across the board but addressing the defensive line should be near the top. They don’t necessarily go quarterback in round one, so snagging Murphy is a good start to the 2023 draft class.

Atlanta Falcons

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Tyree Wilson, Edge: Texas Tech

The Atlanta Falcons need to address their defense and a lack of a pass rush. Wilson is among the top pass rushers in the country with a pass rush win rate of 22%. His size and athleticism will allow him to win against NFL tackles.

Las Vegas Raiders

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis, QB: Kentucky

It seems as though the Derek Carr era in Las Vegas is over. They could go with a passer in round one, Will Levis would give them some youth but also they will need to be patient with him.

Carolina Panthers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson, QB: Florida

The Carolina Panthers have tried to address the quarterback position in multiple ways, they may need to use a first-round selection. Richardson gives the team a young quarterback to develop that can create with his arm and his legs.

Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans trade

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Porter Jr, CB: Penn State

The Philadelphia Eagles need to upgrade their secondary and Joey Porter Jr wouldn’t have to leave the state to play his home games. This should be an easy decision for the Eagles who have to defend plenty of top receivers in the NFC East.

Tennessee Titans

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Paris Johnson Jr, OT: Ohio State

At this point, the Tennessee Titans need to grab the best player available. The team needs help on the offensive line and Johnson could start day one for this team.

Houston Texans via Cleveland trade

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Quentin Johnston, WR: Texas Christian

With the first pick of the draft, Houston addressed the franchise quarterback so naturally, you want to pair him with a true WR1. Quentin Johnston has entered the chat. Prior to the CFP title game, Johnston tallied 526 yards after the catch. He could be a dynamic weapon for Bryce Young and the Texans.

New York Jets

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Broderick Jones, OT: Georgia

The New York Jets aren’t exactly set at quarterback but one thing they need to do is upgrade the offensive tackle position. If the team worries about the health of their bookend blockers, then adding Jones would give them a jumpstart. He heads into the CFP title game with a total of nine pressures allowed in 439 pass sets.

Washington Commanders

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Christian Gonzalez, CB: Oregon

Given the offenses in the NFC East, Gonzalez gives the Commanders a boundary corner that can deal with the plethora of big-play receivers. He has the size and ball skills necessary to excel at the next level.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Bresee, DL: Clemson

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use some help on the offensive side of the ball but you can’t go wrong beefing up the interior of the defensive line. Potential losses of Chris Wormely and Larry Ogunjobi slingshot the position to the top of their team needs.

Green Bay Packers

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Branch, DB: Alabama

Taking Branch with their first pick gives the Packers an opportunity to address a hole at safety/defensive back. Branch can be a swiss army knife in the secondary or in the box for Green Bay.

Detroit Lions

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Mayer, TE: Notre Dame

The Lions went defense with the first pick and with the second we addressed a hole at tight end. The team traded T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings and Mayer would be a solid replacement. He is a big-play tight end, who could help the offense.

Miami Dolphins

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Forfeited Selection

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick as part of the NFL’s investigation into tampering.

Seattle Seahawks

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Verse, Edge: Florida State

Sticking with the theme of the first pick, the Seahawks could help bolster a struggling defense. They are among the worst in total defense and points allowed.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison, OT: Oklahoma

With the chance that Jawaan Taylor doesn’t re-sign with the Jaguars, they could use their pick to help give Trevor Lawrence protection out on the edge. This should be the top priority without a long-term deal in place for Taylor.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kelee Ringo, CB: Georgia

The Bucs’ defense was very underwhelming this past season and losing a couple of corners puts this position at the top of the board. Landing a former five-star signee at a position of need would be a win for Tampa Bay. Their defense ranked No. 28 in passing touchdowns surrendered.

New England Patriots

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Trenton Simpson, LB: Clemson

The Patriots need help on the offensive side of the ball but passing up on a dynamic defender could be too much for Bill Belichick. Simpson enjoyed a productive junior campaign and could be inserted into the New England defense early on.

New York Giants

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Clark Phillips III, CB: Utah

The New York Giants could use a shutdown cornerback to combat the growing number of top-level wide receivers in the NFC East. Phillips might be a tad undersized at 5’10” but he has a nose for the football, he finished the season with 6 interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Addison, WR: Southern California

We all know what the Baltimore Ravens need, playmakers. Why not take a shot with the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison? He put up massive numbers in two different systems and playing with a dynamic quarterback in his rookie year would help his development. Not to mention the Ravens have one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG: Florida

The Chargers need to help Justin Herbert and it starts with beefing up the interior of the offensive line. Adding Torrence could not only help protect their franchise quarterback but also pave the way in the run game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Washington, TE: Georgia

The Bengals have a pretty solid core but adding a huge weapon at tight end would be helpful for Joe Burrow. Washington is a massive target at 6’7″ and could be a problem in the red zone. Despite his size, Big O moves well getting up the seams of the field.

Minnesota Vikings

USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalin Hyatt, WR: Tennessee

Justin Jefferson has proven to be one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL but he could use a partner in crime. Adam Thielen is entering his 10th season in 2023 and Hyatt adds youth and explosive plays to the offense. This would be a great addition to the Vikings‘ offense.

Dallas Cowboys

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Witherspoon, CB: Illinois

The Cowboys have one of the top cornerbacks with Trevon Diggs and while DaRon Bland has been a breakout, they need depth. Witherspoon ended his 2022 campaign with three interceptions and 14 passes defended, he could be another ballhawk in the Dallas secondary.

Denver Broncos via San Francisco trade

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Smith, CB: South Carolina

The Broncos already have one standout cornerback with Patrick Surtain II, now they can add another with Cam Smith. Over the past two seasons, Smith tallied four interceptions, 16 passes defended, and one forced fumble. Given the passers in the division, Denver needs to load up on defensive backs who can get the football.

Buffalo Bills

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson, RB: Texas

The Buffalo Bills need to add some stability to the running back position, so who better to grab than the best one in the draft? Bijan Robinson proved to be a weapon as a runner and receiver, not to mention he tallied over 1,000 yards after contact in 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR: Ohio State

Given the potential losses at wide receiver following the season, it would make sense to reload the position. Smith-Njigba could contribute immediately in 2023 and gives Patrick Mahomes another weapon to terrorize the AFC West with.

Philadelphia Eagles

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB: Alabama

The Eagles are among the best teams in the NFL and this would give them their second first-round selection. After addressing cornerback with the No. 10 selection they can add to the offense and special teams with a dynamic player such as Gibbs. He instantly upgrades the running back position with the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and in the return game.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire