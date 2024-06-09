Updated first pitch time for Tennessee-Evansville series finale
Tennessee and Evansville baseball were slated to play a series finale on Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT (ESPNU).
Tennessee released the following announcement regarding a time change for game No. 3.
“After the current rain/lightning storm clears the area, Tennessee vs. Evansville NCAA Baseball Super Regional Game 3 is expected to start at 7:06 p.m. EDT,” Tennessee announced.
The Purple Aces tied the best-of-three series on Saturday, defeating Tennessee, 10-8.
“We say it in our conference, you’re in a three-round bout, and you’re going to have to take blows and give blows,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said after game No. 2 on Saturday.
