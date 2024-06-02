Advertisement

Updated first pitch time in Knoxville Regional

The third day of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional will be contested on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

No. 2 seed Southern Miss will face No. 3 seed Indiana in an elimination game at 12:36 p.m. EDT and can be watched on ESPN+. The contest between the Golden Eagles and Hoosiers was originally scheduled for noon EDT.

Tennessee announced that a first pitch time for the Vols’ game against the winner between Indiana and Southern Miss will remain at 6 p.m. EDT. Television information for the Vols’ game on Sunday has not been determined.

