Updated FedEx Cup Playoff points standings (through the Dell Technologies Championship)

The tournament inside the tournament at each of the FedEx Cup Playoff events is watching who moves into the next safe FedEx Cup points cutline and who falls out and sees their season come to an end. This was the case again this past week at the Dell Technologies Championship, where beyond Bryson DeChambeau walking off with his second straight playoff win (and locking up the No. 1 ranking in the FedEx Cup points entering not just next week's BMW Championship but the Tour Championship as well), there was the movement around the top 70 line to determine who would advance to play in the BMW at Aronimink and who would see their season come to an end.

How things shook out was interesting as a few marquee players—most notably Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink and Charley Hoffman—all saw their bubbles burst. Below is the listing after play at TPC Boston, which also shows who moved insider the top 30 and has the inside track to play at East Lake later this month with a chance to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup title.

INSIDE TOP 30 (QUALIFIED FOR BMW and TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Rank (Past Week), Name, Points

1 (1): Bryson DeChambeau, 5,617

2 (2): Dustin Johnson, 3,289

3 (6): Justin Rose, 3,191

4 (4): Tony Finau, 3,169

5 (3): Justin Thomas, 3,084

6 (5): Brooks Koepka, 2,551

7 (7): Bubba Watson, 2,277

8 (16): Cameron Smith, 2,231

9 (10): Phil Mickelson, 1,969

10 (8): Jason Day, 1,935

11 (9): Webb Simpson, 1,848

12 (11): Patrick Cantlay, 1,838

13 (12): Patrick Reed, 1,761

14 (13): Francesco Molinari, 1,682

15 (14): Billy Horschel, 1,610

16 (21): Kyle Stanley, 1,525

17 (20): Paul Casey, 1,499

18 (15): Aaron Wise, 1,498

19 (17): Jon Rahm, 1,474

20 (23): Tommy Fleetwood, 1,424

21 (18): Patton Kizzire, 1,413

22 (24): Marc Leishman, 1,390

23 (19): Kevin Na, 1,387

24 (28): Rory McIlroy, 1,373

25 (25): Tiger Woods, 1,342

26 (22): Rickie Fowler, 1,302

27 (33^): Jordan Spieth, 1,299

28 (58^): Hideki Matsuyama, 1,271

29 (48^): Emiliano Grillo, 1,252

30 (37^): Gary Woodland, 1,205





























































OUTSIDE TOP 30 (QUALIFIED FOR BMW CHAMPIONSHIP)

31 (26*): Chez Reavie, 1,184

32 (35): Brandt Snedeker, 1,174

33 (72^^): C.T. Pan, 1,170

34 (27*): Pat Perez, 1,167

35 (30*): Andrew Landry, 1,145

36 (29*): Chesson Hadley, 1,144

37 (59): Rafa Cabrera Bello, 1,121

38 (32): Brian Harman, 1,116

39 (44): Kevin Kisner, 1,111

40 (31): Luke List, 1,111

41 (34): Xander Schauffele, 1,109

42 (36): Austin Cook, 1,094

43 (41): Ryan Armour, 1,084

44 (39): Andrew Putnam, 1,063

45 (38): Ian Poulter, 1,061

46 (46): Byeong Hun An, 1,061

47 (52): Adam Hadwin, 1,054

48 (40): Adam Scott, 1,052

49 (45): Beau Hossler, 1,043

50 (43): Alex Noren, 1,033

51 (42): Brendan Steele, 998

52 (47): Keegan Bradley, 979

53 (49): Si Woo Kim, 972

54 (71^^): Tyrrell Hatton, 932

55 (51): Brian Gay, 910

56 (92^^): Abraham Ancer, 909

57 (54): Charles Howell III, 905

58 (50): Ryan Palmer, 900

59 (53): Zach Johnson, 890

60 (55): Henrik Stenson, 881

61 (66): Jason Kokrak, 881

62 (56): J.J. Spaun, 880

63 (81^^): Brice Garnett, 853

64 (83^^): Peter Uihlein, 843

65 (63): Daniel Berger, 839

66 (78^^): Keith Mitchell, 839

67 (64): Chris Kirk, 834

68 (57): Scott Piercy, 833

69 (69): Louis Oosthuizen, 826

70 (62): Ted Potter, Jr., 809

















































































OUTSIDE TOP 70 (SEASON OVER)

71 (60**): Ryan Moore, 806

72 (61**): Whee Kim, 805

73 (65**): Stewart Cink, 775

74 (67**): Nick Watney, 760

75 (68**): Jimmy Walker, 741

76 (74): Matt Kuchar, 740

77 (70**): Kevin Streelman, 724

78 (73): Bronson Burgoon, 718

79 (75): Charley Hoffman, 689

80 (76): Joel Dahmen, 676





















^ Jumped from outside top 30 to inside top 30

^^ Jumped from outside top 70 to inside top 70

