Updated ESPN FPI Top 25. Where is Ohio State?

Until then though, we’re going to see updates and projections about what will happen during the 2022 season over and over during the next month or so. One of the projections of the preseason we like to keep track of is what the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) has to say about what teams are expected to be among the best in the country.

As a reminder, the FPI is designed to predict the future power or results of a team based on things like returning talent, recruiting classes, and historical results. So, based on that, you would expect Ohio State to be highly regarded coming into 2022, and you would in fact be correct.

Here’s an updated look at the ESPN FPI college football projected top 25 for this fall starting from No. 25 down to numero uno.

Tennessee (SEC)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

9.7

Mississippi State (SEC)

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

10.5

Oregon (Pac-12)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

10.6

Baylor (Big 12)

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears students and fans as they celebrate with linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field after the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

10.9

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

11.1

Pittsburgh (ACC)

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet sits on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

11.1

North Carolina (ACC)

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

11.1

Kentucky Wildcats (SEC)

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

12.0

Ole Miss (SEC)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

12.4

Penn State (Big Ten)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

12.6

Michigan State (Big Ten)

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

12.6

Oklahoma State (Big 12)

Oct. 30, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

12.8

Utah (Pac-12)

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

12.9

Texas A&M (SEC)

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

13.0

Auburn (SEC)

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

13.6

LSU (SEC)

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

14.0

Miami (FL) (ACC)

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

14.5

Oklahoma (Big 12)

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

14.9

Texas (Big 12)

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

16.7

Michigan (Big Ten)

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

16.8

Notre Dame (Independent)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players’ helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

17.7

Clemson (ACC)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

22.8

Georgia (SEC)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

27.9

Ohio State (Big Ten)

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; A special rose helmet stripe adorns Thayer Munford’s helmet before the start of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

28.3

Alabama (SEC)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022 ESPN FPI Total Score

29.0

