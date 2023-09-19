Updated ESPN FPI predictions for each remaining Ohio State football game after Week 3

We are now three weeks into the college football season and we saw the Ohio State offense come out of its shell for the first real time in 2023 in the dismantling of Western Kentucky on Saturday. It hopefully bodes well for the massive contest with Notre Dame this weekend — and beyond — but only time will tell.

One thing we like to keep track of during the season is the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) and its Matchup Predictor after the results for the week, and it’s time to check in on it again.

We don’t pretend to know what goes into making the sausage over at the “Worldwide Leader,” but we know the FPI Matchup Predictor is supposed to take into account a team’s performance and metrics in combination with its opponents to look forward, and that’s exactly what we want here.

Here is what ESPN says about each remaining game on Ohio State football’s remaining schedule and whether the percentage of winning each went up or down after the impressive showing against the Hilltoppers in Week 3.

Sept. 23 at Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 66.0% (up from 56.5% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 5-2

Projected running record: 4-0

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 94.7% (up from 93.9% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-0

Projected running record: 5-0

Oct. 14 at Purdue

USA TODAY Sports

Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 94.9% (up from 93.0% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 40-15-2

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State

USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 70.5% (up from 66.7% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 23-14

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 88.8% (up from 86.3% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 62-18-5

Projected running record: 8-0

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.9% (up from 90.4% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 9-0

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.8% (up from 92.4% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 36-15

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.9% (up from 94.3% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-7

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 72.6% (up from 63.9% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 12-0

