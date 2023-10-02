Updated ESPN FPI predictions for each remaining Ohio State football game after Week 5
If you were suffering from withdrawal last week without Ohio State football to watch last weekend, welcome to the club. Despite the Buckeyes having a week off, there was still plenty of action across the country, including in the Big Ten that gave us many data points and observations to ponder.
It also helped update the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predictor determine the likelihood of Ohio State winning each of its remaining regular season games for the 2023 season.
To date, the mad-scientist formula that goes into ESPN’s model have favored the Buckeyes to win each game, but the chances for each have fluctuated. So what does it say about OSU’s chances of beating the likes of Michigan, Penn Sate, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and others?
Here’s how ESPN sees each game panning out for Ohio State from here through “The Game.”
Oct. 7 vs. Maryland
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.6% (down from 92.3% last week)
All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-0
Projected running record: 5-0
Oct. 14 at Purdue
Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)
Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 93.7% (down from 95.6% from last week)
All-Time Series: OSU leads 40-15-2
Projected running record: 6-0
Oct. 21 vs. Penn State
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 64.7% (down from 65.5% from last week)
All-Time Series: OSU leads 23-14
Projected running record: 7-0
Oct. 28 at Wisconsin
Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin)
Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 83.5% (down from 84.2% from last week)
All-Time Series: OSU leads 62-18-5
Projected running record: 8-0
Nov. 4 at Rutgers
SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)
Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.9% (down from 91.7% from last week)
All-Time Series: OSU leads 9-0
Projected running record: 9-0
Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 96.7% (no change from last week)
All-Time Series: OSU leads 36-15
Projected running record: 10-0
Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.9% (no change from last week)
All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-7
Projected running record: 11-0
Nov. 25 at Michigan
Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 60.1% (down from 68.2% last week)
All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6
Projected running record: 12-0
NEXT … The summary of the ESPN Matchup Predictor trends
Summary of Trends with ESPN FPI prediction model
Opponent
Chances of Winning
Chances Last Week
Trend
vs. Maryland
90.6%
92.3%
⇓
at Purdue
93.7%
95.6%
⇓
vs. Penn State
64.7%
65.5%
⇓
at Wisconsin
83.5%
84.2%
⇓
at Rutgers
90.9%
91.7%
⇓
vs. Michigan State
96.7%
96.7%
⇔
vs. Minnesota
95.9%
95.9%
⇔
at Michigan
60.1%
68.2%
⇓
