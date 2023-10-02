Updated ESPN FPI predictions for each remaining Ohio State football game after Week 5

If you were suffering from withdrawal last week without Ohio State football to watch last weekend, welcome to the club. Despite the Buckeyes having a week off, there was still plenty of action across the country, including in the Big Ten that gave us many data points and observations to ponder.

It also helped update the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predictor determine the likelihood of Ohio State winning each of its remaining regular season games for the 2023 season.

To date, the mad-scientist formula that goes into ESPN’s model have favored the Buckeyes to win each game, but the chances for each have fluctuated. So what does it say about OSU’s chances of beating the likes of Michigan, Penn Sate, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and others?

Here’s how ESPN sees each game panning out for Ohio State from here through “The Game.”

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.6% (down from 92.3% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-0

Projected running record: 5-0

Oct. 14 at Purdue

USA TODAY Sports

Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 93.7% (down from 95.6% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 40-15-2

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 64.7% (down from 65.5% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 23-14

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 83.5% (down from 84.2% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 62-18-5

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4 at Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.9% (down from 91.7% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 9-0

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State

USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 96.7% (no change from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 36-15

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.9% (no change from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-7

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 60.1% (down from 68.2% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 12-0

Summary of Trends with ESPN FPI prediction model

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Opponent Chances of Winning Chances Last Week Trend vs. Maryland 90.6% 92.3% ⇓ at Purdue 93.7% 95.6% ⇓ vs. Penn State 64.7% 65.5% ⇓ at Wisconsin 83.5% 84.2% ⇓ at Rutgers 90.9% 91.7% ⇓ vs. Michigan State 96.7% 96.7% ⇔ vs. Minnesota 95.9% 95.9% ⇔ at Michigan 60.1% 68.2% ⇓

