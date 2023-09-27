Updated ESPN FPI predictions for each remaining Ohio State football game after Week 4

We’ve now had a chance to catch our breath and come down from what we witnessed about half a week ago when Ohio State found a way to pull an instant classic out in South Bend over a top ten (at the time) Notre Dame team. It kept a lot of goals and desires on the table, and now it’s off to the next leg of a still demanding journey.

There were a lot of national media members picking the Fighting Irish to knock off a Buckeye team still kind of figuring things out on offense, so this was a significant test OSU passed and it changed a bit of the narrative surrounding what this team can do.

One thing we like to keep tabs on weekly is how the last week’s docket of games impact Ohio State’s chances of winning each of its remaining games according to the Football Percentage Index’s (FPI) matchup predictor, and there has indeed been some slight changes with the ESPN model.

Here’s a look at what the percentage chance of the Buckeyes winning games against Wisconsin, Penn State, and yes — Michigan — after Week 4, and the changes from the previous week. Keep in mind, these trends and percentages have just as much to do with the opponents’ performance as that of Ohio State’s.

Here’s where things stand 1/3 of the way through the 2023 season.

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 92.3% (down from 94.7% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-0

Projected running record: 5-0

Oct. 14 at Purdue

USA TODAY Sports

Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.6% (up from 94.9% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 40-15-2

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 65.5% (down from 70.5% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 23-14

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin

USA TODAY Sports

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 84.2% (down from 88.8% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 62-18-5

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4 at Rutgers

USA TODAY Sports

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 91.7% (up from 90.9% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 9-0

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State

USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 96.7% (up from 95.8% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 36-15

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.9% (no change from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-7

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 25 at Michigan

USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 68.2% (down from 72.6% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 12-0

Summary of Trends with ESPN FPI prediction model

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor Ohio State game trends

Opponent Chances of Winning Chances Last Week Trend vs. Maryland 92.3% 94.7% ⇓ at Purdue 95.6% 94.9% ⇑ vs. Penn State 65.5% 70.5% ⇓ at Wisconsin 84.2% 88.8% ⇓ at Rutgers 91.7% 90.9% ⇑ vs. Michigan State 96.7% 95.8% ⇑ vs. Minnesota 95.9% 95.9% ⇔ at Michigan 68.2% 72.6% ⇓

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire