Updated ESPN FPI predictions for each remaining Ohio State football game after Week 6

After taking a week off last weekend, Ohio State was back in action against an undefeated Maryland team. And if you didn’t watch the game, the cliff notes version of events is that the Terrapins are no longer undefeated. The Buckeyes sleepwalked through the first half but then found their mojo back in the second half and finished the job, winning 37-17.

That wasn’t the only action that was interesting in Week 6. Texas lost to Oklahoma, and Notre Dame — a team that would help OSU if it continued to do well — lost at Louisville and now has a Lord of the Rings journey to make it back into the College Football Playoff picture.

All of those results helped update the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predictor determine the likelihood of Ohio State winning each of its remaining regular season games for the 2023 season.

To date, the mad-scientist formula that goes into ESPN’s model have favored the Buckeyes to win each game, but the chances for each have fluctuated. So what does it say about OSU’s chances of beating the likes of Michigan, Penn Sate, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and others after what we saw over the weekend?

Here’s how ESPN sees each game panning out for Ohio State from here through “The Game.”

Oct. 14 at Purdue

Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 94.0% (up from 93.7% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 40-15-2

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 65.6% (up from 65.7% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 23-14

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 83.2% (down from 83.5% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 62-18-5

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4 at Rutgers

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 91.0% (up from 90.9% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 9-0

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 96.7% (no change from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 36-15

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 96.9% (up from 95.9% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-7

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 54.4% (down from 60.1% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 12-0

NEXT … The summary of the ESPN Matchup Predictor trends

Summary of Trends with Ohio State's chances in each remaining game according to the ESPN FPI model

How each remaining Ohio State game is trending

Opponent Chances of Winning Chances Last Week Trend at Purdue 94.0% 93.7% ⇑ vs. Penn State 65.6% 64.7% ⇑ at Wisconsin 83.2% 83.5% ⇓ at Rutgers 91.0% 90.9% ⇑ vs. Michigan State 96.7% 96.7% ⇔ vs. Minnesota 96.9% 95.9% ⇑ at Michigan 54.4% 60.1% ⇓

