Updated ESPN FPI predictions for each 2023 Ohio State football after Indiana game

It’s clearly not an exact science, but if you’ve followed us at all, you know we like to check in from time to time during the season to see how Ohio State football’s performance on the field affects ESPN’s matchup predictor.

ESPN has used its Football Power Index to predict the percentage chances of teams winning each game during the 2023 season, and we are particularly interested in the schedule that’s colored scarlet and gray.

The Buckeyes will be playing 12 regular season games this fall — and we of course hope there are more — but only half of those are at home this year. OSU also has a rather tough schedule all while ushering in a new starting quarterback.

And now, we have an update after the Buckeyes first contest and victory against Indiana. Does the ESPN computer think Ohio State will run the table still? Which games are expected to be close, and what about the contest against Michigan? Can Penn State get over the hump? What about the nonconference class at Notre Dame?

Here’s a look at ESPN’s game-by-game prediction on the probability of OSU winning each remaining game on the 2023 schedule, and a running record if the results hold.

Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 99.0% (no change from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 2-0

Projected running record: 2-0

Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 97.9% (down from 99.0% from last week)

All-Time Series: No previous matchups

Projected running record: 3-0

Sept. 23 at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 66.6% (down from 79.3% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 5-2

Projected running record: 4-0

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.0% (down from 97.5% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-0

Projected running record: 5-0

Oct. 14 at Purdue

Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.6% (no change from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 40-15-2

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 78.6% (down from 88.4% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 23-14

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 85.3% (down from 89.1% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 62-18-5

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4 at Rutgers

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 96.8% (down from 97.7% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 9-0

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 93.2% (down from 95.8% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 36-15

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.0% (down from 96.4% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-7

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 68.0% (down from 71.4% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 12-0

