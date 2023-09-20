Updated ESPN Football Power Index loves the Oklahoma Sooners after win over Tulsa

There’s a long way to go yet in the 2023 season, but it couldn’t have started any better for the Oklahoma Sooners in nonconference play. They’ve outscored their opponents 118 to 25 through three games and are one of the best teams in the nation on both sides of the football.

That’s why they keep moving up in the polls, and the computers are looking at the Sooners favorably. It’s just about who they’ve beaten but how they’ve done it.

Here’s a look at how ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks the Big 12 and their odds to win the conference and contend for the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 27.7

ESPN FPI National Rank: 2

Projected Win-Loss: 11.5-1.3

Chance to Win the Big 12: 55.3%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 50.9%

Chance to Make National Championship Game: 29%

Chance to Win National Championship: 16.2%

There’s a lot of football to go, but what Oklahoma’s done in the first few weeks has been fantastic. They’ve been in control of all three games and are looking like a much better team than a year ago. All they can do is keep proving it on the field.

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 25.5

ESPN FPI National Rank: 7

Projected Win-Loss: 10.7-2

Chance to Win the Big 12: 31.2%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 34.2%

Chance to Make National Championship Game: 16.7%

Chance to Win National Championship: 8%

Texas put together an emphatic finish in their 21-0 fourth quarter against Wyoming. However, the slow start after a big win over Alabama has people wondering if Texas is truly back.

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 12.4

ESPN FPI National Rank: 21

Projected Win-Loss: 8.8-3.3

Chance to Win the Big 12: 3.9%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 2.1%

Chance to Make National Championship Game: 0.6%

Chance to Win National Championship: 0.1%

UCF is making noise with an offense that’s putting up a ton of yards this season. They got a solid win over Boise State on the road and look like they could be a threat in the Big 12. We’ll find out this week how big of a threat they are when they take on Kansas State.

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 12.2

ESPN FPI National Rank: 22

Projected Win-Loss: 8.0-4.2

Chance to Win the Big 12: 4.7%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.5%

Chance to Make National Championship Game: 0.2%

Chance to Win National Championship: 0.1%

It was a disappointing finish for the Wildcats in their contest with Missouri. Kansas State’s secondary struggled to slow down Brady Cook and Luther Burden. Can the Big 12 champ rally the troops in time to welcome a really good UCF offense to Manhattan?

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 9.5

ESPN FPI National Rank: 30

Projected Win-Loss: 6.7-5.4

Chance to Win the Big 12: 1.6%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.1%

The TCU Horned Frogs have responded well to their week one loss to Colorado, but it’s still tough to tell just how good this team is. How they perform against SMU will give us a solid indication of what the Frogs are about in 2023.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 8.8

ESPN FPI National Rank: 32

Projected Win-Loss: 6.0-6.1

Chance to Win the Big 12: 1.6%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Texas Tech was everyone’s preseason darling to make a jump this season, but that hasn’t worked out. At 1-2, they still have a shot at the Big 12 title, but the College Football Playoff is off the table.

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 6.6

ESPN FPI National Rank: 37

Projected Win-Loss: 7,0-5.0

Chance to Win the Big 12: 1.2%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

The Bearcats have a good offense with one of the best rushing attacks in college football. That’ll be put to the test this weekend when the Sooners roll into town.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 2.7

ESPN FPI National Rank: 50

Projected Win-Loss: 4.4-7.6

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.1%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

The computers must really love Iowa State’s defense, which is about all there is to like about the Cyclones. Their best shot to pick up another win this season comes this week against Oklahoma State. If they don’t beat the Cowboys, they might not win another game in 2023.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 1.9

ESPN FPI National Rank: 54

Projected Win-Loss: 5.6-6.4

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.1%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

West Virginia earned a solid win over Pitt in Week 3 and put themselves in a position to fight for bowl eligibility. It’s a far cry from being picked last in the league in the preseason.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 1.4

ESPN FPI National Rank: 56

Projected Win-Loss: 6.1-5.9

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.0%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

The computers might be sleeping on BYU after a big win over Arkansas on the road. They have another significant road test this weekend when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 1.2

ESPN FPI National Rank: 58

Projected Win-Loss: 5.8-6.3

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.0%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

The Kansas Jayhawks have a really good offense. The defense has looked good at times, especially in the win over Illinois. So what’s the ceiling for the Jayhawks? BYU provides an interesting test.

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 0.4

ESPN FPI National Rank: 65

Projected Win-Loss: 3.9-8.1

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.0%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

The Baylor Bears were getting a test from a game Long Island University this past weekend. But they were able to get their first win of the season. Can the Bears follow that up with when they host Texas? Odds say no.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: -0.2

ESPN FPI National Rank: 69

Projected Win-Loss: 5.2-6.8

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.1%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Are the Oklahoma State Cowboys about to hit the rock bottom of the Mike Gundy era? A week after beating Arizona State, they fell flat in their matchup with South Alabama.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: -3.2

ESPN FPI National Rank: 69

Projected Win-Loss: 3.8-8.2

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.0%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

After the loss to Rice, the Cougars opened Big 12 play with a double-digit loss to TCU. Dana Holgorsen is a solid coach, but Houston has some work to do.

