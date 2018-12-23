Updated Eagles' playoff odds after Redskins' loss on Saturday originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles still need to take care of their business in the final two weeks of the season, but the Birds got some good news Saturday night.

Washington lost, 25-16, to Tennessee to fall to 7-8 on the season. With that loss, the Eagles' playoff odds improved from 39 percent to 41 percent, according to FiveThirty Eight.

Not a huge improvement, but every little bit counts.

Here's the updated NFC playoff picture:

Division leaders

xSaints: 12-2

xRams: 11-3

xBears: 10-4

Cowboys: 8-6







x-Clinched division

Wild card

Seahawks: 8-6

Vikings: 7-6-1



In the hunt

Eagles: 7-7

Redskins: 7-8

Panthers: 6-8





• With a win over the Texans, the Eagles' playoff chances improve to 56 percent. With wins over the Texans and Washington in the regular-season finale, their playoff chances are up to 75 percent.

If the Eagles lose to Houston, they're not dead, but their chances would be down to 12 percent.

• The NFC East is still a possibility, but it's not likely. The Cowboys just need to win one more game to clinch. They play Tampa Bay at home on Sunday and finish in East Rutherford, New Jersey, against the Giants. The Eagles would need to win out and have the Cowboys lose out for them to win the division.

• The more likely path to the playoffs would be to get a wild-card spot. And the most likely case there would be for the Eagles to win out and have the Vikings lose one of their next two games. The Vikings play at Detroit and vs. Chicago to finish their season. The good news about that season finale is they play Chicago before the Rams play at night, so the Bears will have to play not knowing whether or not they'd be able to get a first-round bye.

• There's a chance Seattle could lose out and miss the playoffs too, but it's unlikely. It plays the Chiefs this weekend, but finishes with the lowly Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 30. The Cardinals stink, but division games can be weird sometimes. You never know what might happen.

