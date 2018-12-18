Updated Eagles playoff chances after Panthers' loss on Monday Night Football originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles took care of their business Sunday night and then they got a little help Monday night.

After the Eagles beat the Rams, 30-23, at the LA Coliseum, the Panthers lost to the Saints, 12-9, on MNF. And it has slightly improved the Eagles' chances to make the playoffs.

The Eagles' chances to make the playoffs moved up from 37 percent to 39 percent after the Panthers' loss, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Let's take a look at the NFC playoff picture:

Division leaders

xSaints: 12-2

xRams: 11-3

xBears: 10-4

Cowboys: 8-6







x-Clinched division

Wild card

Seahawks: 8-6

Vikings: 7-6-1



In the hunt

Eagles: 7-7

Redskins: 7-7

Panthers: 6-8





• Basically, the Panthers' loss last night put them a game behind the Eagles and Redskins, who are still trailing the Vikings because of that tie between the Vikings and Packers earlier this season. The Panthers' loss is big because they had the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Eagles.

• According to FiveThirtyEight, if the Eagles beat Houston, their playoff chances improve to 53 percent. If they win the next two weeks, their playoff chances are up to 74 percent, but that's independent of everything else. There's no guarantee they'd make the playoffs if that happens.

• The Eagles' best chance to make it to the playoffs is to take care of their business and beat the Texans and Redskins in these last two games and hope Minnesota loses a game. If that happens, the Eagles would be in the playoffs, because they will have beaten the Redskins too.

• The Vikings' last two games are at Detroit and then vs. Chicago in the season finale. If the Eagles win the next two and the Vikings lose one, then the Eagles are in the playoffs. Heck, if the Eagles win this weekend and the Vikings lose to the Lions, the Eagles' playoff odds would already be at 75 percent and it would likely come down to that season finale in Washington.

• There's still a very outside chance (five percent) the Eagles can win the NFC East. For that to happen, the Cowboys would need to lose their last two (vs. TAM, @NYG) and the Eagles would need to win their last two.

