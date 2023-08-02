Updated Eagles’ 90-man roster by jersey number after first week of training camp
After a light workload this offseason, the Eagles are back and entering Week 2 of their 2023 training camp.
Philadelphia returned with a revamped defense and the league’s most explosive offensive unit.
The Eagles will have two more practices and a walkthrough before Sunday evening’s huge open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.
With the Birds having an off day, here is an updated 90-man roster by jersey number after the first week of camp, and several roster moves.
#0 D'Andre Swift, RB
Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, and he’ll be a key figure in the passing game.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
The All-Pro quarterback has been lethal during training camp and his reached elite status.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Slay is back with the Eagles on a two-year deal and is the ultimate leader for an emerging secondary.
#3 Nolan Smith, LB
The first-round pick has been intense, physical and engaged with a high motor on every play.
#4 Jake Elliott, K
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Smith will enter year three after a 95-catch, 1,196-yard season and team with A.J. Brown to form a top-five duo.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Reddick enters year two motivated and clearly looking for a contract extension.
#8 Marcus Mariota, QB
Through four practices the Heisman Trophy winner has been up and down, but he’s a valuable asset for Jalen Hurts.
#10 Arryn Siposs, Punter
Siposs will battle undrafted rookie kicker/punter Ty Zentner (Kansas State) for the punter job, and he’s answered the challenge through Week 1.
#10 QB Tanner McKee
The former Stanford quarterback have logged the bulk of the 3rd string snaps ahead of Ian Book.
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Brown logged 1,496 yards receiving in his first year with the Eagles and looks even more explosive in year two.
#13 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
The veteran will battle Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot, but it appears OC Brian Johnson will carve out a role for the athletic playmaker.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
The Third year running back was the best player at the position down the stretch last year. He’ll now join D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon in the deepest backfield in the NFL.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
After taking a step back in year three, Watkins is confident and talking that talk ahead of the regular season opener.
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
Dean will assume the role at middle linebacker and through the first week, he’s impressing coaches and teammates.
#18 WR Britain Covey
Covey made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie and had 33 punt returns and ten kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.
Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.
#19 QB Ian Book
The former Notre Dame quarterback spent 2022 as the third signal-caller, but he’s currently sliding behind 2023 rookie Tanner McKee.
#21 Sydney Brown
A do-it-all safety selected in the third round, Brown is rising up to the second team after one week.
#22 RB Trey Sermon
Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards last season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position. He will compete with D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott for carries.
#23 RB Rashaad Penny
Penny entered the offseason looking to stay healthy and all he did was cut weight get the initial carry with the first team offense.
#24 CB James Bradberry
#26 S Terrell Edmunds
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
McPhearson is set to replace Josiah Scott at the backup slot cornerback spot.
#28 CB Josh Jobe
Jobe will likely win a roster spot as the third or fourth outside cornerback behind Slay and Bradberry.
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
Maddox is slowly working his way back from offseason toe surgery.
#30 DB Justin Evans
Evans could be the odd man out with K’Von Wallace playing so well at the outset.
#31 CB Mario Goodrich
Goodrich has seen key snaps at the backup slot position.
#32 Reed Blankenship
The second-year safety was expected to comete with Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans and K’Von Wallace.
So far through four training camp practice, Blankenship is the only player to take every first team snap.
#33 CB Josiah Scott
#34 RB Kennedy Brooks
#35 RB Boston Scott
The Giants Killer returns for another year of versatility and dual-threat abilities.
#36 CB Tristin McCollum
#37 CB Kelee Ringo
#38 CB Greedy Williams
#39 WR Deon Cain
Cain is back with the Eagles after a successful stint in the USFL.
#39 CB Eli Ricks
The rookie from Alabama will look to make the roster after going undrafted.
#41 LB Nicholas Morrow
Morrow played every defensive snap for Chicago in 2022, and he’ll compete with Christian Elliss for the weakside linebacker job opposite Nakobe Dean.
#42 S K'Von Wallace
The fourth-year safety is entering a contract season, and has looked like a key contributor through the first week of practice.
#43 DB Mekhi Garner
#43 WR Charleston Rambo
#45 LS Rick Lovato
#46 TE Dan Arnold
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
#49 Punter Ty Zentner
#50 OL Fred Johnson
#51 OL Cam Jurgens
The second-year center from Nebraska will transition to offensive guard in place of the departed Isaac Seumalo.
#52 LB Davion Taylor
#53 LB Christian Elliss
The special teams ace will compete with Nicholas Morrow for the weakside linebacker spot.
#54 LB Shaun Bradley
#55 DE Brandon Graham
Graham returns after logging 10+ sacks for the first time in his career.
#56 OL Tyler Steen
The rookie from Alabama will transition from left tackle to right guard, as he’s set to battle Cam Jurgens for the chance to replace Isaac Seumalo.
#57 LB Ben VanSumeren
#58 LB Kyron Johnson
#59 DE Janarius Robinson
#61 DT Noah Elliss
#62 OL Jason Kelce
The legendary center will return for his 13th season.
#63 OL Jack Driscoll
#64 OL Brett Toth
#65 OL Lane Johnson
#66 OL Roderick Johnson
#67 OL Cameron Tom
#68 OL Jordan Mailata
#69 OL Landon Dickerson
The third year guard will look to establish himself as an All-Pro after earning his first Pro Bowl nod.
#72 OL Dennis Kelly
The Eagles added Kelly for depth at both offensive tackle spots.
#72 DT Moro Ojomo
#74 OL Trevor Reid
#75 DE Tarron Jackson
#76 OL Tyrese Robinson
#77 OL Julian Good-Jones
#78 OL Sua Opeta
#79 OL Chim Okorafor
#80 TE Tyree Jackson
#81 TE Grant Calcaterra
#82 WR Devon Allen
Allen has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.
#83 TE Brady Russell
#84 WR Greg Ward
#85 WR Tyrie Cleveland
#86 WR Joseph Ngata
#87 WR Jadon Haselwood
#88 WR Dallas Goedert
A top five tight end, Goedert will look to earn his first All-Pro honors.
#89 TE Jack Stoll
#90 DT Jordan Davis
The second-year defensive tackle was reunited with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.
#91 DT Fletcher Cox
Cox returned on a one-year, $10 million deal.
#93 DT Milton Williams
#94 DE Josh Sweat
Sweat logged 11 sacks in 2022.
#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu
#96 DE Derek Barnett
Barnett returns after tearing his ACL in the season opener.