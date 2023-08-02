Updated Eagles’ 90-man roster by jersey number after first week of training camp

After a light workload this offseason, the Eagles are back and entering Week 2 of their 2023 training camp.

Philadelphia returned with a revamped defense and the league’s most explosive offensive unit.

The Eagles will have two more practices and a walkthrough before Sunday evening’s huge open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

With the Birds having an off day, here is an updated 90-man roster by jersey number after the first week of camp, and several roster moves.

D’Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, and he’ll be a key figure in the passing game.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

The All-Pro quarterback has been lethal during training camp and his reached elite status.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Slay is back with the Eagles on a two-year deal and is the ultimate leader for an emerging secondary.

#3 Nolan Smith, LB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The first-round pick has been intense, physical and engaged with a high motor on every play.

#4 Jake Elliott, K

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#6 WR Devonta Smith

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Smith will enter year three after a 95-catch, 1,196-yard season and team with A.J. Brown to form a top-five duo.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick enters year two motivated and clearly looking for a contract extension.

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota participates in his first training camp drills with the Eagles since signing with the team in March.

Through four practices the Heisman Trophy winner has been up and down, but he’s a valuable asset for Jalen Hurts.

#10 Arryn Siposs, Punter

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Siposs will battle undrafted rookie kicker/punter Ty Zentner (Kansas State) for the punter job, and he’s answered the challenge through Week 1.

#10 QB Tanner McKee

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The former Stanford quarterback have logged the bulk of the 3rd string snaps ahead of Ian Book.

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown walks on the practice field during the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.

Brown logged 1,496 yards receiving in his first year with the Eagles and looks even more explosive in year two.

#13 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The veteran will battle Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot, but it appears OC Brian Johnson will carve out a role for the athletic playmaker.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Third year running back was the best player at the position down the stretch last year. He’ll now join D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon in the deepest backfield in the NFL.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After taking a step back in year three, Watkins is confident and talking that talk ahead of the regular season opener.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dean will assume the role at middle linebacker and through the first week, he’s impressing coaches and teammates.

#18 WR Britain Covey

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Covey made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie and had 33 punt returns and ten kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

#19 QB Ian Book

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Notre Dame quarterback spent 2022 as the third signal-caller, but he’s currently sliding behind 2023 rookie Tanner McKee.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR108

A do-it-all safety selected in the third round, Brown is rising up to the second team after one week.

#22 RB Trey Sermon

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards last season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position. He will compete with D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott for carries.

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Penny entered the offseason looking to stay healthy and all he did was cut weight get the initial carry with the first team offense.

#24 CB James Bradberry

#26 S Terrell Edmunds

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

McPhearson is set to replace Josiah Scott at the backup slot cornerback spot.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR113

Jobe will likely win a roster spot as the third or fourth outside cornerback behind Slay and Bradberry.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Maddox is slowly working his way back from offseason toe surgery.

#30 DB Justin Evans

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Evans could be the odd man out with K’Von Wallace playing so well at the outset.

#31 CB Mario Goodrich

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Goodrich has seen key snaps at the backup slot position.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The second-year safety was expected to comete with Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans and K’Von Wallace.

So far through four training camp practice, Blankenship is the only player to take every first team snap.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#34 RB Kennedy Brooks

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

#35 RB Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants Killer returns for another year of versatility and dual-threat abilities.

#36 CB Tristin McCollum

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

#37 CB Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo: Photo credit: Kiel Legerre

#38 CB Greedy Williams

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#39 WR Deon Cain

Cain is back with the Eagles after a successful stint in the USFL.

#39 CB Eli Ricks

The rookie from Alabama will look to make the roster after going undrafted.

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Morrow played every defensive snap for Chicago in 2022, and he’ll compete with Christian Elliss for the weakside linebacker job opposite Nakobe Dean.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The fourth-year safety is entering a contract season, and has looked like a key contributor through the first week of practice.

#43 DB Mekhi Garner

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

#43 WR Charleston Rambo

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

#45 LS Rick Lovato

Rick Lovato

#46 TE Dan Arnold

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

#49 Punter Ty Zentner

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#50 OL Fred Johnson

#51 OL Cam Jurgens

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The second-year center from Nebraska will transition to offensive guard in place of the departed Isaac Seumalo.

#52 LB Davion Taylor

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

#53 LB Christian Elliss

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The special teams ace will compete with Nicholas Morrow for the weakside linebacker spot.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

#55 DE Brandon Graham

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Graham returns after logging 10+ sacks for the first time in his career.

#56 OL Tyler Steen

The rookie from Alabama will transition from left tackle to right guard, as he’s set to battle Cam Jurgens for the chance to replace Isaac Seumalo.

#57 LB Ben VanSumeren

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#59 DE Janarius Robinson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

#61 DT Noah Elliss

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

#62 OL Jason Kelce

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The legendary center will return for his 13th season.

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

#64 OL Brett Toth

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#65 OL Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#66 OL Roderick Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

#67 OL Cameron Tom

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The third year guard will look to establish himself as an All-Pro after earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

#72 OL Dennis Kelly

The Eagles added Kelly for depth at both offensive tackle spots.

#72 DT Moro Ojomo

Aem Texas Vs West Virginia 6

#74 OL Trevor Reid

Louisville offensive lineman Trevor Reid reacts against UCF during the first half Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#76 OL Tyrese Robinson

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

#77 OL Julian Good-Jones

Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

#78 OL Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

#79 OL Chim Okorafor

Chim Okorafor

#80 TE Tyree Jackson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

#82 WR Devon Allen

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Allen has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

#83 TE Brady Russell

Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1056

#84 WR Greg Ward

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#85 WR Tyrie Cleveland

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

#86 WR Joseph Ngata

Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

#87 WR Jadon Haselwood

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

#88 WR Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A top five tight end, Goedert will look to earn his first All-Pro honors.

#89 TE Jack Stoll

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#90 DT Jordan Davis

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The second-year defensive tackle was reunited with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Cox returned on a one-year, $10 million deal.

#93 DT Milton Williams

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#94 DE Josh Sweat

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sweat logged 11 sacks in 2022.

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

#96 DE Derek Barnett

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Barnett returns after tearing his ACL in the season opener.

#97 DE Kentavius Street

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

#98 DT Jalen Carter

