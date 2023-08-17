Updated Eagles’ 53-man roster projection ahead of preseason matchup vs. Browns

The Eagles held out most of their starters in the preseason opener against Baltimore because head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized performing during joint practice sessions.

Philadelphia is now hours away from the second preseason matchup of the summer against the Cleveland Browns.

After two intense but impactful joint practice sessions, Nick Sirianni will again likely rest his starters while watching select rookies and veterans compete for roster spots.

For the Eagles, it’ll be about getting efficient play and consistency from the backups, who will get most of the reps again.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s an updated 53-man roster projection with several changes.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts

Marcus Mariota

Tanner McKee

Position notes: Marcus Mariota will likely start, while Tanner McKee has the edge in the battle for the third quarterback spot.

Running Back (4)

Kenneth Gainwell

Rashaad Penny

Boston Scott

D’Andre Swift

Position notes: Philadelphia could end up sitting two different running backs after Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott were inactive last week. All five running backs had a solid week of joint practice, but Trey Sermon has the most to gain from an explosive performance.

Wide Receiver (5)

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Olamide Zaccheaus

Quez Watkins

Britain Covey

Position note: Covey is the final wide receiver on the 53-man roster in early projections, as Philadelphia will have the option to elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad on game week.

Tyrie Cleveland has made his presence felt and will be a player to watch.

TE (3)

Dallas Goedert

Jack Stoll

Grant Calcaterra

Position Notes: Calcaterra could use a statement performance to help boost his resume, but he looks like the third guy on the depth chart.

Offensive Line (9)

Jordan Mailata

Landon Dickerson

Jason Kelce

Cam Jurgens

Lane Johnson

Fred Johnson

Jack Driscoll

Sua Opeta

Tyler Steen

Position note: Dennis Kelly appears to have taken a step back, while Tyler Steen put his versatility on display playing multiple positions with efficiency against Baltimore.

Defensive Line (9)

Josh Sweat

Fletcher Cox

Jalen Carter

Brandon Graham

Jordan Davis

Marlon Tuipulotu

Milton Williams

Derek Barnett

Moro Ojomo

Position notes: Jalen Carter set the NFL world ablaze in Week 1 and he’s stamped his arrival.

Moro Ojomo can play multiple positions, while Marlon Tuipolotu replaces Kentavius Street in this updated prediction.

Linebackers (7)

Nakobe Dean

Haason Reddick

Nolan Smith

Patrick Johnson

Zach Cunningham

Myles Jack

Christian Elliss

Position notes: Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, while Christian Elliss continues to elevate his play.

Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, but the arrival of Myles Jack signals the end of his stint in Philadelphia, while Zach Cunningham will benefit from Shaun Bradley’s injury.

Cornerback (6)

Darius Slay

James Bradberry

Avonte Maddox

Zech McPhearson

Kelee Ringo

Josh Jobe

Position notes: Eli Ricks had a strong performance, but the six guys listed are likely locks.

Josh Jobe has been strong, while Mekhi Garner is also a player to watch after forcing a turnover on special teams last week.

Safety (4)

Reed Blankenship

Terrell Edmunds

Sydney Brown

K’Von Wallace

Position notes: Brown made a huge impression with nine tackles in the opener and he’s rising up the depth chart. K’Von Wallace was physical as well and cemented his roster spot at the minimum.

Reed Blankenship is morphing into an under the radar star at the position.

Special Teams (3)

Jake Elliott

Rick Lovato

Arryn Siposs

