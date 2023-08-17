Updated Eagles’ 53-man roster projection ahead of preseason matchup vs. Browns
The Eagles held out most of their starters in the preseason opener against Baltimore because head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized performing during joint practice sessions.
Philadelphia is now hours away from the second preseason matchup of the summer against the Cleveland Browns.
After two intense but impactful joint practice sessions, Nick Sirianni will again likely rest his starters while watching select rookies and veterans compete for roster spots.
For the Eagles, it’ll be about getting efficient play and consistency from the backups, who will get most of the reps again.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s an updated 53-man roster projection with several changes.
Quarterbacks (3)
Position notes: Marcus Mariota will likely start, while Tanner McKee has the edge in the battle for the third quarterback spot.
Running Back (4)
Position notes: Philadelphia could end up sitting two different running backs after Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott were inactive last week. All five running backs had a solid week of joint practice, but Trey Sermon has the most to gain from an explosive performance.
Wide Receiver (5)
Position note: Covey is the final wide receiver on the 53-man roster in early projections, as Philadelphia will have the option to elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad on game week.
Tyrie Cleveland has made his presence felt and will be a player to watch.
TE (3)
Position Notes: Calcaterra could use a statement performance to help boost his resume, but he looks like the third guy on the depth chart.
Offensive Line (9)
Jack Driscoll
Position note: Dennis Kelly appears to have taken a step back, while Tyler Steen put his versatility on display playing multiple positions with efficiency against Baltimore.
Defensive Line (9)
Fletcher Cox
Jordan Davis
Position notes: Jalen Carter set the NFL world ablaze in Week 1 and he’s stamped his arrival.
Moro Ojomo can play multiple positions, while Marlon Tuipolotu replaces Kentavius Street in this updated prediction.
Linebackers (7)
Nolan Smith
Position notes: Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, while Christian Elliss continues to elevate his play.
Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, but the arrival of Myles Jack signals the end of his stint in Philadelphia, while Zach Cunningham will benefit from Shaun Bradley’s injury.
Cornerback (6)
Darius Slay
Position notes: Eli Ricks had a strong performance, but the six guys listed are likely locks.
Josh Jobe has been strong, while Mekhi Garner is also a player to watch after forcing a turnover on special teams last week.
Safety (4)
Sydney Brown
K’Von Wallace
Position notes: Brown made a huge impression with nine tackles in the opener and he’s rising up the depth chart. K’Von Wallace was physical as well and cemented his roster spot at the minimum.
Reed Blankenship is morphing into an under the radar star at the position.