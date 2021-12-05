Updated Eagles’ 53 man roster for Week 13 matchup vs. Jets with news and notes

The Eagles are set to board a bus in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and as the team prepares to take the field at MetLife Stadium — the 53 man roster has been updated.

Jordan Howard is out with a knee injury and that means Kenneth Gainwell could see an increased role behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, who’ll play after missing the week of practice due to a non-covid related illness.

Here’s your update look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyg Vs Phi

Hurts is expected to miss the matchup against the Jets with an ankle injury. With Philadelphia on a bye in Week 14, the Eagles quarterback would have two weeks to heal.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after breaking up a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Slay has performed at a Pro Bowl level and we’ll have his hands full with Elijah Moore.

#3 CB Steven Nelson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The cornerback opposite Slay has been solid this season.

#4 K Jake Elliott

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Elliott is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is looking for a bounce-back game after only seeing two targets in Week 12.

#7 QB Reid Sinnett

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Sinnett could see his first game action with Jalen Hurts ruled out.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew is set to make his first start at quarterback for the Eagles in relief of an injured Jalen Hurts.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Gainwell could see an increased role with Jordan Howard ruled out.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Watkins had 2 catches on 5 targets against the Giants.

#18 WR Jalen Reagor

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reagor will look to rebound as well, after leading the Eagles in targets and drops in the embarrassing loss to the Giants.

#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

#21 CB Andre Chachere

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chachere will see most of his snaps. on special teams.

#22 S Marcus Epps

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Epps is among the highest graded run stoppers in the NFL at the safety position and has been a key cog in the Eagles defense.

#23 S Rodney McLeod

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran safety had 53 snaps against the Giants.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited to 9 carries against the Giants in Week 12.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

#28 S Anthony Harris

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scott was inactive in Week 12.

CB Kary Vincent Jr. #34

Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from the Broncos, Vincent could be inactive on Sunday.

#35 RB Boston Scott

(AP Photo/John Munson)

Scott missed the week of practice with a non-Covid related illness, but he’ll still see his share of carries on Sunday.

#36 CB Tay Gowan

caption id=”attachment_657738″ align=”alignnone” width=”1000″>

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

#42 S K'Von Wallace

(Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

The second-year safety saw no snaps in Week 12 against the Giants.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The rookie has seen special teams snaps but hasn’t logged much game time since the Dallas loss.

#49 LB Alex Singleton

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Still the Eagles leading tackler, Singleton was a lone bright spot against the Giants last Sunday.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley is seeing most of his snaps on special teams and should make the Pro Bowl.

#57 LB T.J. Edwards

caption id=”attachment_658871″ align=”alignnone” width=”1000″>

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s new 3-down linebacker, Edwards just signed a contract extension and should be a huge factor again, against the Jets.

#58 LB Genard Avery

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Avery saw 19 snaps against the Giants.

#62 C Jason Kelce

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Eagles legend is on an all-pro pace while dealing with a knee injury.

#65 LT Lane Johnson

image-657885″ src=”https://theeagleswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/69/2021/11/Lane-Johnson-Eagles-Chargers.jpg” alt=”” width=”1000″ height=”667″ /> (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles’ right tackle has played well in his return and is a major reason why Philadelphia’s run game has exploded.

1

1