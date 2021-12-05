Updated Eagles’ 53 man roster for Week 13 matchup vs. Jets with news and notes
The Eagles are set to board a bus in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and as the team prepares to take the field at MetLife Stadium — the 53 man roster has been updated.
Jordan Howard is out with a knee injury and that means Kenneth Gainwell could see an increased role behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, who’ll play after missing the week of practice due to a non-covid related illness.
Here’s your update look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Nyg Vs Phi
Hurts is expected to miss the matchup against the Jets with an ankle injury. With Philadelphia on a bye in Week 14, the Eagles quarterback would have two weeks to heal.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after breaking up a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Slay has performed at a Pro Bowl level and we’ll have his hands full with Elijah Moore.
#3 CB Steven Nelson
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
The cornerback opposite Slay has been solid this season.
#4 K Jake Elliott
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Elliott is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Smith is looking for a bounce-back game after only seeing two targets in Week 12.
#7 QB Reid Sinnett
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sinnett could see his first game action with Jalen Hurts ruled out.
#8 P Arryn Siposs
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Minshew is set to make his first start at quarterback for the Eagles in relief of an injured Jalen Hurts.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Gainwell could see an increased role with Jordan Howard ruled out.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Watkins had 2 catches on 5 targets against the Giants.
#18 WR Jalen Reagor
Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Reagor will look to rebound as well, after leading the Eagles in targets and drops in the embarrassing loss to the Giants.
#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
#21 CB Andre Chachere
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Chachere will see most of his snaps. on special teams.
#22 S Marcus Epps
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Epps is among the highest graded run stoppers in the NFL at the safety position and has been a key cog in the Eagles defense.
#23 S Rodney McLeod
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The veteran safety had 53 snaps against the Giants.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sanders is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited to 9 carries against the Giants in Week 12.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
#28 S Anthony Harris
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
#33 CB Josiah Scott
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Scott was inactive in Week 12.
CB Kary Vincent Jr. #34
Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Acquired from the Broncos, Vincent could be inactive on Sunday.
#35 RB Boston Scott
(AP Photo/John Munson)
Scott missed the week of practice with a non-Covid related illness, but he’ll still see his share of carries on Sunday.
#36 CB Tay Gowan
caption id=”attachment_657738″ align=”alignnone” width=”1000″>
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
#42 S K'Von Wallace
(Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
The second-year safety saw no snaps in Week 12 against the Giants.
#45 LS Rick Lovato
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
The rookie has seen special teams snaps but hasn’t logged much game time since the Dallas loss.
#49 LB Alex Singleton
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Still the Eagles leading tackler, Singleton was a lone bright spot against the Giants last Sunday.
#54 LB Shaun Bradley
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bradley is seeing most of his snaps on special teams and should make the Pro Bowl.
#57 LB T.J. Edwards
caption id=”attachment_658871″ align=”alignnone” width=”1000″>
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Philadelphia’s new 3-down linebacker, Edwards just signed a contract extension and should be a huge factor again, against the Jets.
#58 LB Genard Avery
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Avery saw 19 snaps against the Giants.
#62 C Jason Kelce
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
The Eagles legend is on an all-pro pace while dealing with a knee injury.
#65 LT Lane Johnson
image-657885″ src=”https://theeagleswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/69/2021/11/Lane-Johnson-Eagles-Chargers.jpg” alt=”” width=”1000″ height=”667″ /> (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Eagles’ right tackle has played well in his return and is a major reason why Philadelphia’s run game has exploded.
