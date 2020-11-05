Updated draft order now that the Minnesota Vikings are 2-5

The Vikings still have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs.

But the team winning against the Packers was a step in the right direction. Minnesota moved to 2-5 on the season after Dalvin Cook cut through the Green Bay defense to pull off the upset.

That victory raised the Vikings’ playoff stock a tad. However, it also did damage to the team’s draft stock.

Minnesota moves down the draft board with the victory. That’s a good thing if the team can make the postseason, but if not, then winning is not advantageous. We will have to see how it all plays out.

For now, here is the current NFL draft order if the season ended today: