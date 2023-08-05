Updated Depth chart projection for Eagles’ defense after 1st week of training camp

The Eagles will head to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the only open practice of the summer.

On defense, Philadelphia is replacing eight key contributors from 2022, but reloaded in the draft, landing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in Round 1.

With the Birds off until Sunday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.

DE

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Derek Barnett

3rd –Janarius Robinson

4th — Tarron Jackson

Barnett restructured his contract, earning more guaranteed money and a potential roster spot.

DE

Starter- Brandon Graham

2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie)

3rd — Kentavius Street, Janarius Robinson,

Brandon Graham is returning, and kentavius Street could see time at the position.

After the first week, the wildcard will be the rookie Nolan Smith, who’s listed as a linebacker, but could complement Haason Reddick by replacing Graham on obvious passing downs.

DT

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu

4th — Moro Ojomo

Fletcher Cox will likely be a starter, with a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.

Williams can play multiple positions, and could find himself as the starter.

DT

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Jalen Carter

3rd — Kentavius Street

4th — Moro Ojomo

The All-American from Georgia is proving he’s more than ready to work.

With the 3-4 base, the depth chart doesn’t necessarily dictate snaps and playing time, with Milton Williams, Carter, Ojomo, and Kentavius Street all capable of playing multiple positions.

NT

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu

3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie, Noah Elliss

Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.

SAM

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Nolan Smith

3rd –Patrick Johnson

4th — Kyron Johnson

Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.

MLB

Starter — Nakobe Dean

2nd — Shaun Bradley

3rd: Ben VanSumeren

Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and he’s been dealing with an ankle injury, while Shaun Bradley has made his presence felt.

WLB

Starter — Nicholas Morrow

2nd — Christian Elliss

3rd– Davion Taylor

Morrow was signed to be the starter, but has seen increased competition from Christian Elliss.

CB

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Kelee Ringo/Greedy Williams

3rd — Eli Ricks

Slay already has an All-Pro look to his game, while Greedy Williams will attempt to revive his career.

Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.

CB

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

3rd — Mekhi Garner

4th — Tristin McCollum

Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.

Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner are both names to watch.

Slot CB

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Zech McPhearson

3rd — Mario Goodrich

4th — Josiah Scott

With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson first team snaps in the slot and could be looking at a position switch.

S

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — Sydney Brown

3rd — Tristin McCollum

Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, but Blankenship is the only player at the position to log every first team snap.

It could play out that Blankenship and Brown are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young duo to develop together.

S

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire