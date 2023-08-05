Updated Depth chart projection for Eagles’ defense after 1st week of training camp
The Eagles will head to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the only open practice of the summer.
On defense, Philadelphia is replacing eight key contributors from 2022, but reloaded in the draft, landing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in Round 1.
With the Birds off until Sunday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Derek Barnett
3rd –Janarius Robinson
4th — Tarron Jackson
Barnett restructured his contract, earning more guaranteed money and a potential roster spot.
DE
Starter- Brandon Graham
2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie)
3rd — Kentavius Street, Janarius Robinson,
Brandon Graham is returning, and kentavius Street could see time at the position.
After the first week, the wildcard will be the rookie Nolan Smith, who’s listed as a linebacker, but could complement Haason Reddick by replacing Graham on obvious passing downs.
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Milton Williams
3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu
4th — Moro Ojomo
Fletcher Cox will likely be a starter, with a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.
Williams can play multiple positions, and could find himself as the starter.
DT
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Jalen Carter
3rd — Kentavius Street
4th — Moro Ojomo
The All-American from Georgia is proving he’s more than ready to work.
With the 3-4 base, the depth chart doesn’t necessarily dictate snaps and playing time, with Milton Williams, Carter, Ojomo, and Kentavius Street all capable of playing multiple positions.
NT
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu
3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie, Noah Elliss
Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Nolan Smith
3rd –Patrick Johnson
4th — Kyron Johnson
Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.
MLB
Starter — Nakobe Dean
2nd — Shaun Bradley
3rd: Ben VanSumeren
Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and he’s been dealing with an ankle injury, while Shaun Bradley has made his presence felt.
WLB
Starter — Nicholas Morrow
2nd — Christian Elliss
3rd– Davion Taylor
Morrow was signed to be the starter, but has seen increased competition from Christian Elliss.
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Kelee Ringo/Greedy Williams
3rd — Eli Ricks
Slay already has an All-Pro look to his game, while Greedy Williams will attempt to revive his career.
Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
3rd — Mekhi Garner
4th — Tristin McCollum
Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.
Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner are both names to watch.
Slot CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Zech McPhearson
3rd — Mario Goodrich
4th — Josiah Scott
With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson first team snaps in the slot and could be looking at a position switch.
S
Starter — Reed Blankenship
2nd — Sydney Brown
3rd — Tristin McCollum
Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, but Blankenship is the only player at the position to log every first team snap.
It could play out that Blankenship and Brown are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young duo to develop together.