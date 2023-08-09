Updated depth chart projection for Eagles’ offense ahead of preseason opener
The Eagles will head to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday evening for their preseason opener against the Ravens.
On offense, Philadelphia still has the most explosive personnel in the league and still maintains the NFL’s top offensive line despite losing Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers).
Rashaad Penny is the player to watch, while the offensive line depth chart has an under-the-radar member returning.
With the Birds set for a walkthrough on Thursday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Marcus Mariota
3rd — Tanner McKee
4th — Ian Book
Hurts has looked sharp early-on, while Marcus Mariota is working to learn another new offense on the fly.
McKee has outplayed Ian Book early-on and this competition could be over before it starts.
RB
Starter: Rashaad Penny/D’Andre Swift
2nd: Kenneth Gainwell
3rd: Boston Scott
4th: Trey Sermon
Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the committee approach to the running back position, and made it clear that all five key running back will get first team snaps.
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd –Joseph Ngata — rookie
3rd –Tyrie Cleveland
4th –Deon Cain
Joseph Ngata has been a training camp standout, while Deon Cain suffered an ankle injury.
WR
Starter — DeVonta Smith
2nd — Quez Watkins
3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie, Johnny King – rookie
4th –Devon Allen
Haselwood is the player to watch in the preseason opener against Baltimore.
WR
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus
3rd — Greg Ward
4th — Britain Covey
Zaccheaus has been electric early-on, while Watkins has taken his game to a new level.
TE
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — ack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra/Tyree Jackson/Dan Arnold
4th —Brady Russell (rookie)
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Dennis Kelly
3rd– Tyler Steen, Roderick Johnson
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Josh Sills
3rd — Sua Opeta
4th — Julian Goode-Jones
C
Starter — Jason Kelce
2nd — Josh Andrews, Cam Jurgens
3rd — Cameron Tom
With Jurgens moving over to right guard, Josh Andrews was signed with Brett Toth struggling.
RG
Starter — Cam Jurgens
2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie
3rd — Sua Opeta, Tyrese Robinson
With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens gets the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.
Jurgens has been lights-out early-on and there is no competition.
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll–Dennis Kelly
3rd– Fred Johnson
Driscoll is a valuable offensive lineman who has crossed training at every position on the line outside of center.