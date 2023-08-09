Updated depth chart projection for Eagles’ offense ahead of preseason opener

The Eagles will head to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday evening for their preseason opener against the Ravens.

On offense, Philadelphia still has the most explosive personnel in the league and still maintains the NFL’s top offensive line despite losing Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers).

Rashaad Penny is the player to watch, while the offensive line depth chart has an under-the-radar member returning.

With the Birds set for a walkthrough on Thursday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Marcus Mariota

3rd — Tanner McKee

4th — Ian Book

Hurts has looked sharp early-on, while Marcus Mariota is working to learn another new offense on the fly.

McKee has outplayed Ian Book early-on and this competition could be over before it starts.

RB

Starter: Rashaad Penny/D’Andre Swift

2nd: Kenneth Gainwell

3rd: Boston Scott

4th: Trey Sermon

Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the committee approach to the running back position, and made it clear that all five key running back will get first team snaps.

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd –Joseph Ngata — rookie

3rd –Tyrie Cleveland

4th –Deon Cain

Joseph Ngata has been a training camp standout, while Deon Cain suffered an ankle injury.

WR

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Quez Watkins

3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie, Johnny King – rookie

4th –Devon Allen

Haselwood is the player to watch in the preseason opener against Baltimore.

WR

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus

3rd — Greg Ward

4th — Britain Covey

Zaccheaus has been electric early-on, while Watkins has taken his game to a new level.

TE

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — ack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra/Tyree Jackson/Dan Arnold

4th —Brady Russell (rookie)

LT

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Dennis Kelly

3rd– Tyler Steen, Roderick Johnson

LG

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Josh Sills

3rd — Sua Opeta

4th — Julian Goode-Jones

C

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Josh Andrews, Cam Jurgens

3rd — Cameron Tom

With Jurgens moving over to right guard, Josh Andrews was signed with Brett Toth struggling.

RG

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie

3rd — Sua Opeta, Tyrese Robinson

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens gets the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.

Jurgens has been lights-out early-on and there is no competition.

RT

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll–Dennis Kelly

3rd– Fred Johnson

Driscoll is a valuable offensive lineman who has crossed training at every position on the line outside of center.

