Updated Depth chart projection for Eagles’ offense after 1st week of training camp
The Eagles will head to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the only open practice of the summer.
On offense, Philadelphia still has the most explosive personnel in the league and still maintains the NFL’s top offensive line despite losing Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers).
Rashaad Penny’s demise was greatly exaggerated, while the offensive line depth chart will have an under-the-radar member returning.
With the Birds off until Sunday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Marcus Mariota
3rd — Tanner McKee/Ian Book
Hurts has looked sharp early-on, while Marcus Mariota is working to learn another new offense on the fly.
McKee has outplayed Ian Book early-on and this competition could be over before it starts.
RB
Starter: Rashaad Penny/D’Andre Swift
2nd: Kenneth Gainwell
3rd: Boston Scott
4th: Trey Sermon
Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the committee approach to the running back position, and made it clear that all five key running back will get first team snaps.
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Deon Cain/Joseph Ngata — rookie
3rd –Tyrie Cleveland
4th — Charleston Rambo
Last year’s training camp standout, Deon Cain is back after a successful USFL run, but Ngata has made the biggest impact.
WR
Starter — DeVonta Smith
2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus
3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie,
4th –Devon Allen
Haselwood is the player to watch.
A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.
WR
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus
3rd — Greg Ward
4th — Britain Covey
Zaccheaus has been electric early-on, while Watkins has taken his game to a new level.
TE
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — ack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra/Tyree Jackson/Dan Arnold
4th —Brady Russell (rookie)
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Dennis Kelly
3rd– Roderick Johnson
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
3rd — Julian Good-Jones
C
Starter — Jason Kelce
2nd — Cam Jurgens, Brett Toth
3rd — Cameron Tom
With Jurgens moving over to right guard, Cameron Tom and Brett Toth will battle for the backup center job.
With Jurgens able to play center if Kelce suffers an injury, Toth and Tom are roster longshots with Tyler Steen now on the roster.
RG
Starter — Cam Jurgens
2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie
3rd — Tyrese Robinson
With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens gets the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.
Jurgens has been lights-out early-on and there is no competition.
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
3rd– Fred Johnson
Driscoll is a valuable offensive lineman who has crossed training at every position on the line outside of center.