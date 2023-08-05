Updated Depth chart projection for Eagles’ offense after 1st week of training camp

The Eagles will head to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the only open practice of the summer.

On offense, Philadelphia still has the most explosive personnel in the league and still maintains the NFL’s top offensive line despite losing Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers).

Rashaad Penny’s demise was greatly exaggerated, while the offensive line depth chart will have an under-the-radar member returning.

With the Birds off until Sunday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Marcus Mariota

3rd — Tanner McKee/Ian Book

Hurts has looked sharp early-on, while Marcus Mariota is working to learn another new offense on the fly.

McKee has outplayed Ian Book early-on and this competition could be over before it starts.

RB

Starter: Rashaad Penny/D’Andre Swift

2nd: Kenneth Gainwell

3rd: Boston Scott

4th: Trey Sermon

Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the committee approach to the running back position, and made it clear that all five key running back will get first team snaps.

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Deon Cain/Joseph Ngata — rookie

3rd –Tyrie Cleveland

4th — Charleston Rambo

Last year’s training camp standout, Deon Cain is back after a successful USFL run, but Ngata has made the biggest impact.

WR

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus

3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie,

4th –Devon Allen

Haselwood is the player to watch.

A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.

WR

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus

3rd — Greg Ward

4th — Britain Covey

Zaccheaus has been electric early-on, while Watkins has taken his game to a new level.

TE

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — ack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra/Tyree Jackson/Dan Arnold

4th —Brady Russell (rookie)

LT

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Dennis Kelly

3rd– Roderick Johnson

LG

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

3rd — Julian Good-Jones

C

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cam Jurgens, Brett Toth

3rd — Cameron Tom

With Jurgens moving over to right guard, Cameron Tom and Brett Toth will battle for the backup center job.

With Jurgens able to play center if Kelce suffers an injury, Toth and Tom are roster longshots with Tyler Steen now on the roster.

RG

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie

3rd — Tyrese Robinson

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens gets the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.

Jurgens has been lights-out early-on and there is no competition.

RT

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

3rd– Fred Johnson

Driscoll is a valuable offensive lineman who has crossed training at every position on the line outside of center.

