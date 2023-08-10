Updated depth chart projection for Eagles’ defense ahead of preseason opener
The Eagles will head to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday evening for their preseason opener against the Ravens.
On defense, Philadelphia is replacing eight critical contributors from 2022, but reloaded in the draft, landing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in Round 1.
K’Von Wallace has intrigued the safety battle, while Kelee Ringo is emerging at the cornerback spot.
With the Birds set for a walkthrough on Thursday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Derek Barnett
3rd –Janarius Robinson
4th — Tarron Jackson
Sweat is looking for back to back double digit sack seasons, while Barnett will look to regain his form after an ACL surgery.
DE
Starter- Brandon Graham
2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie)
3rd — Kentavius Street, Janarius Robinson,
Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick will share reps off the edge, while Nolan Smith has also started to work into the rotation.
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Milton Williams
3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu
4th — Moro Ojomo
Fletcher Cox will likely be a starter, with a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.
Williams can play multiple positions, and could find himself as the starter.
DT
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Jalen Carter
3rd — Kentavius Street
4th — Moro Ojomo
The All-American from Georgia is proving he’s more than ready to work.
With the 3-4 base, the depth chart doesn’t necessarily dictate snaps and playing time, with Milton Williams, Carter, Ojomo, and Kentavius Street all capable of playing multiple positions.
NT
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu
3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie, Noah Elliss
Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Nolan Smith
3rd –Patrick Johnson
4th — Kyron Johnson
Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.
MLB
Starter — Nakobe Dean
2nd — Shaun Bradley–Myles Jack
3rd: Ben VanSumeren
Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and he’s been dealing with an ankle injury, while Shaun Bradley has made his presence felt.
Myles Jack could also see snaps.
WLB
Starter — Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss
2nd — Myles Jack
3rd– Zach Cunningham
Morrow was signed to be the starter, but has seen increased competition from Christian Elliss.
Philadelphia released Davion Taylor, and signed Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham.
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Kelee Ringo/Greedy Williams
3rd — Eli Ricks
Slay already has an All-Pro look to his game, while Greedy Williams to not be a roster cut.
Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
3rd — Mekhi Garner
4th — Tristin McCollum
Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.
Mekhi Garner has emerged as a player to watch.
Slot CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Zech McPhearson
3rd — Mario Goodrich
4th — Josiah Scott
With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson and Mario Goodrich have emerged as possible starters.
S
Starter — Reed Blankenship
2nd — Sydney Brown
3rd — Tristin McCollum
Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, but Blankenship is the only player at the position to log every first team snap.
It could play out that Blankenship, Brown and K’Von Wallace are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young trio to develop together.