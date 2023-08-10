Updated depth chart projection for Eagles’ defense ahead of preseason opener

The Eagles will head to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday evening for their preseason opener against the Ravens.

On defense, Philadelphia is replacing eight critical contributors from 2022, but reloaded in the draft, landing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in Round 1.

K’Von Wallace has intrigued the safety battle, while Kelee Ringo is emerging at the cornerback spot.

With the Birds set for a walkthrough on Thursday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.

DE

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Derek Barnett

3rd –Janarius Robinson

4th — Tarron Jackson

Sweat is looking for back to back double digit sack seasons, while Barnett will look to regain his form after an ACL surgery.

DE

Starter- Brandon Graham

2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie)

3rd — Kentavius Street, Janarius Robinson,

Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick will share reps off the edge, while Nolan Smith has also started to work into the rotation.

DT

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu

4th — Moro Ojomo

Fletcher Cox will likely be a starter, with a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.

Williams can play multiple positions, and could find himself as the starter.

DT

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Jalen Carter

3rd — Kentavius Street

4th — Moro Ojomo

The All-American from Georgia is proving he’s more than ready to work.

With the 3-4 base, the depth chart doesn’t necessarily dictate snaps and playing time, with Milton Williams, Carter, Ojomo, and Kentavius Street all capable of playing multiple positions.

NT

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu

3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie, Noah Elliss

Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.

SAM

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Nolan Smith

3rd –Patrick Johnson

4th — Kyron Johnson

Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.

MLB

Starter — Nakobe Dean

2nd — Shaun Bradley–Myles Jack

3rd: Ben VanSumeren

Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and he’s been dealing with an ankle injury, while Shaun Bradley has made his presence felt.

Myles Jack could also see snaps.

WLB

Starter — Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss

2nd — Myles Jack

3rd– Zach Cunningham

Morrow was signed to be the starter, but has seen increased competition from Christian Elliss.

Philadelphia released Davion Taylor, and signed Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham.

CB

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Kelee Ringo/Greedy Williams

3rd — Eli Ricks

Slay already has an All-Pro look to his game, while Greedy Williams to not be a roster cut.

Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.

CB

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

3rd — Mekhi Garner

4th — Tristin McCollum

Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.

Mekhi Garner has emerged as a player to watch.

Slot CB

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Zech McPhearson

3rd — Mario Goodrich

4th — Josiah Scott

With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson and Mario Goodrich have emerged as possible starters.

S

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — Sydney Brown

3rd — Tristin McCollum

Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, but Blankenship is the only player at the position to log every first team snap.

It could play out that Blankenship, Brown and K’Von Wallace are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young trio to develop together.

S

