Updated Cowboys 53-man roster plus practice squad
The dust settled following two days of manuevers, and fans now have a clear picture of who the Dallas Cowboys are going into battle with. While there could still be a major addition on the way, if a deal is worked out with future Hall of Famer and Texas native Jason Peters, Dallas now knows who will be available to them for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The club moved a couple of players to injured reserve and signed two players to one-year agreements to fill those spots. They also filled out 15 of their allotted 17 practice squad spots. If Peters signs, they’ll likely try to move on guy from the 53 down to the PS, but for now, here’s a look at the 68 players under contract for the 2022 season opener.Quarterback (1)
Quarterback (1 + 2)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY SportsDak Prescott
Practice Squad: Cooper Rush, Will Grier
RB (3 + 2)
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
Practice Squad: Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison (pending signing)
WR (7 + 2)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY SportsCeeDee Lamb
Michael Gallup
Noah Brown
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
Simi Fehoko
Dennis Houston
Practice Squad: Dontario Drummond, Brandon Smith
Tight End (3 + 1)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY SportsDalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
Peyton Hendershot
Practice Squad: Sean McKeon
Offensive Tackle (4 + 1)
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Tyler Smith
Terence Steele
Matt Waletzko
Josh Ball
Practice Squad: Aviante Collins
Note: Tyler Smith can obviously swing inside to guard and likely will if/when Dallas signs Jason Peters and activates him to play left tackle.
Offensive Guard (2 + 1)
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Zack Martin
Connor McGovern
Practice Squad: Isaac Alarcon (IPP player, doesn’t count towards maximum)
Note: Alarcon can also be an emergency tackle
Center (2 + 1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler Biadasz
Matt Farniok
Practice Squad: Alec Lindstrom
Note: Farniok can also play guard if necessary
Defensive Ends (6 + 1)
(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
DeMarcus Lawrence
Dorance Armstrong
Sam Williams
Dante Fowler
Chauncey Golston
Tarell Basham
Practice Squad: Mika Tafua
Defensive Tackles (5 + 1)
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Osa Odighizuwa
Neville Gallimore
Trysten Hill
Quinton Bohanna
John Ridgeway
Practice Squad: Carlos Watkins
Linebackers (6 + 1)
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Micah Parsons
Leighton Vander Esch
Anthony Barr
Jabril Cox
Luke Gifford
Devin Harper
Practice Squad: Malik Jefferson
Cornerbacks (6)
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Trevon Diggs
Anthony Brown
Jourdan Lewis
DaRon Bland
Kelvin Joseph
Nahshon Wright
Safeties (5 + 2)
(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Jayron Kearse
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Israel Mukuamu
Markquese Bell
Practice Squad: Juanyeh Thomas, Tyler Coyle
Special Teams (3 + 1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
P Bryan Anger
LS Jake McQuaide
ST Ace C.J. Goodwin
Practice Squad: K Brett Maher
Note: Goodwin can also be an emergency cornerback
