Updated Cowboys 53-man roster plus practice squad

The dust settled following two days of manuevers, and fans now have a clear picture of who the Dallas Cowboys are going into battle with. While there could still be a major addition on the way, if a deal is worked out with future Hall of Famer and Texas native Jason Peters, Dallas now knows who will be available to them for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The club moved a couple of players to injured reserve and signed two players to one-year agreements to fill those spots. They also filled out 15 of their allotted 17 practice squad spots. If Peters signs, they’ll likely try to move on guy from the 53 down to the PS, but for now, here’s a look at the 68 players under contract for the 2022 season opener.Quarterback (1)

Quarterback (1 + 2)

Practice Squad: Cooper Rush, Will Grier

RB (3 + 2)

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

Rico Dowdle

Practice Squad: Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison (pending signing)

WR (7 + 2)

Michael Gallup

Noah Brown

KaVontae Turpin

Jalen Tolbert

Simi Fehoko

Dennis Houston

Practice Squad: Dontario Drummond, Brandon Smith

Tight End (3 + 1)

Jake Ferguson

Peyton Hendershot

Practice Squad: Sean McKeon

Offensive Tackle (4 + 1)

Tyler Smith

Terence Steele

Matt Waletzko

Josh Ball



Practice Squad: Aviante Collins

Note: Tyler Smith can obviously swing inside to guard and likely will if/when Dallas signs Jason Peters and activates him to play left tackle.

Offensive Guard (2 + 1)

Zack Martin

Connor McGovern

Practice Squad: Isaac Alarcon (IPP player, doesn’t count towards maximum)

Note: Alarcon can also be an emergency tackle

Center (2 + 1)

Tyler Biadasz

Matt Farniok

Practice Squad: Alec Lindstrom

Note: Farniok can also play guard if necessary

Defensive Ends (6 + 1)

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams

Dante Fowler

Chauncey Golston

Tarell Basham

Practice Squad: Mika Tafua

Defensive Tackles (5 + 1)

Osa Odighizuwa

Neville Gallimore

Trysten Hill

Quinton Bohanna

John Ridgeway

Practice Squad: Carlos Watkins

Linebackers (6 + 1)

Micah Parsons

Leighton Vander Esch

Anthony Barr

Jabril Cox

Luke Gifford

Devin Harper

Practice Squad: Malik Jefferson

Cornerbacks (6)

Trevon Diggs

Anthony Brown

Jourdan Lewis

DaRon Bland

Kelvin Joseph

Nahshon Wright

Safeties (5 + 2)

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

Israel Mukuamu

Markquese Bell

Practice Squad: Juanyeh Thomas, Tyler Coyle

Special Teams (3 + 1)

P Bryan Anger

LS Jake McQuaide

ST Ace C.J. Goodwin

Practice Squad: K Brett Maher

Note: Goodwin can also be an emergency cornerback

Offense (22 + 10)

53-man roster

QB Dak Prescott

RB Ezekeil Elliott

RB Tony Pollard

RB Rico Dowdle

WR CeeDee Lamb

WR Michael Gallup

WR Noah Brown

WR Jalen Tolbert

WR KaVontae Turpin

WR Simi Fehoko

WR Dennis Houston

TE Dalton Schultz

TE Jake Ferguson

TE Peyton Hendershot

OT Tyler Smith

OT Terence Steele

OT Matt Waletzko

OT Josh Ball

OG Zack Martin

OG Connor McGovern

OC Tyler Biadasz

OC Matt Farniok

Practice Squad

QB Cooper Rush

QB Will Grier

RB Malik Davis

RB Qadree Ollison

WR Brandon Smith

WR Dontario Drummond

TE Sean McKeon

OT Aviante Collins

OG Isaac Alarcon

OC Alex Lindstrom

Defense (28 + 5)

53-man roster

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

DE Dorance Armstrong

DE Dante Fowler, Jr.

DE Sam Williams

DE Chauncey Golston

DE Tarell Basham

DT Osa Odighizuwa

DT Neville Gallimore

DT Quinton Bohanna

DT Trysten Hill

DT John Ridgeway

LB Micah Parsons

LB Leighton Vander Esch

LB Anthony Barr

LB Jabril Cox

LB Luke Gifford

LB Devin Harper

CB Trevon Diggs

CB Anthony Brown

CB Jourdan Lewis

CB DaRon Bland

CB Kelvin Joseph

CB Nahshon Wright

Safety Jayron Kearse

Safety Malik Hooker

Safety Donovan Wilson

Safety Israel Mukuamu

Safety Markquese Bell

Practice Squad

DE Mika Tafua

DT Carlos Watkins

LB Malik Jefferson

Safety Tyler Coyle

Safety Juanyeh Thomas

