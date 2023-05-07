Updated Commanders roster ahead of next week’s rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders opened their offseason program last month. However, Washington’s decision to either pick up or not pick up defensive end Chase Young’s fifth-year option was the story.

The Commanders decided not to pick up Young’s option for 2024, and then we were on to the 2023 NFL draft.

Washington added seven players in the draft, four on defense and three on offense. After the draft, the Commanders signed 12 undrafted free agents. It’s important to note that the undrafted free agents aren’t currently listed on Washington’s roster, as they must pass a physical on May 11 before the rookie minicamp.

The Commanders invited several more to participate at next weekend’s rookie minicamp, where other players could be signed to fill out Washington’s 90-man offseason roster.

Per the Commanders’ official website, Washington currently has 80 players on the roster. That number will change after next week’s minicamp as the UDFA signings will become official.

Here is a look at Washington’s 80 players ahead of next weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Quarterback: 3

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Running back: 6

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Wide receiver: 8

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrating his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17).(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tight end: 5

Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Center: 3

New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after winning a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Gates

Ricky Stromberg

Tyler Larsen

Offensive tackle: 8

Charles Leno Jr. #72 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Charles Leno Jr.

Sam Cosmi [T/G]

Cornelius Lucas

Trent Scott

Alex Akingbulu

Drew Himmelman

Aaron Monteiro

Braeden Daniels [T/G]

Guard: 6

Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77) on the line of scrimmage against the Tennessee Titans during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle: 7

Washington Commanders defensive tackles Jonathan Allen (93) and Daron Payne (94). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Allen

Daron Payne

John Ridgeway

Phidarian Mathis

Benning Potoa’e

David Bada

Abdullah Anderson

Defensive end: 8

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Young

Montez Sweat

Efe Obada

K.J. Henry

Andre Jones

Casey Toohill

James Smith-Williams

Will Bradley-King

Linebacker: 8

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Cornerback: 11

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Safety: 4

Darrick Forrest #22 and Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders react after an interception. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kamren Curl

Darrick Forrest

Jeremy Reaves

Percy Butler

Specialists: 3

Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) makes a field goal. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

