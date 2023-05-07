Updated Commanders roster ahead of next week’s rookie minicamp
The Washington Commanders opened their offseason program last month. However, Washington’s decision to either pick up or not pick up defensive end Chase Young’s fifth-year option was the story.
The Commanders decided not to pick up Young’s option for 2024, and then we were on to the 2023 NFL draft.
Washington added seven players in the draft, four on defense and three on offense. After the draft, the Commanders signed 12 undrafted free agents. It’s important to note that the undrafted free agents aren’t currently listed on Washington’s roster, as they must pass a physical on May 11 before the rookie minicamp.
The Commanders invited several more to participate at next weekend’s rookie minicamp, where other players could be signed to fill out Washington’s 90-man offseason roster.
Per the Commanders’ official website, Washington currently has 80 players on the roster. That number will change after next week’s minicamp as the UDFA signings will become official.
Here is a look at Washington’s 80 players ahead of next weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Quarterback: 3
Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
Sam Howell
Running back: 6
Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wide receiver: 8
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrating his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17).(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Terry McLaurin
Jahan Dotson
Tight end: 5
Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Logan Thomas
Center: 3
New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after winning a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Gates
Ricky Stromberg
Offensive tackle: 8
Charles Leno Jr. #72 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Charles Leno Jr.
Sam Cosmi [T/G]
Alex Akingbulu
Drew Himmelman
Aaron Monteiro
Braeden Daniels [T/G]
Guard: 6
Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77) on the line of scrimmage against the Tennessee Titans during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wylie [G/T]
Saahdiq Charles [G/T]
Defensive tackle: 7
Washington Commanders defensive tackles Jonathan Allen (93) and Daron Payne (94). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
John Ridgeway
Benning Potoa’e
David Bada
Defensive end: 8
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Chase Young
Montez Sweat
K.J. Henry
Andre Jones
Will Bradley-King
Linebacker: 8
Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Jamin Davis
De’Jon Harris
Nathan Gerry
Cornerback: 11
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Emmanuel Forbes
Benjamin St-Juste
Jartavius Martin [CB/S]
Cameron Dantzler
Safety: 4
Darrick Forrest #22 and Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders react after an interception. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kamren Curl
Darrick Forrest
Specialists: 3
Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) makes a field goal. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Joey Slye [K]
Tress Way [P]
Camaron Cheeseman [LS]