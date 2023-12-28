Updated college football incoming transfer class rankings ahead of the new year

It’s yet to be seen how many wins it’ll produce, but Deion Sanders has compiled another impressive group of incoming transfers who are eager to make some noise next season in Boulder.

Colorado owns 18 transfer portal commits as of Wednesday: five offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, three wide receivers, two quarterbacks, one tight end, one safety and a run-stuffing linebacker from Florida State. While Coach Prime’s offseason rebuild isn’t complete yet, he has certainly addressed many of the Buffs’ biggest needs.

With the new year almost here, below are the top 10 incoming transfer portal classes in college football, according to 247Sports:

North Carolina State (46.61 points)

Total commits: 13

Biggest offensive addition: TE Justin Joly (UConn)

Biffest defensive addition: CB Corey Coley Jr. (Maryland)

Arizona State (46.64)

Total commits: 15

Biggest offensive addition: RB Raleek Brown (USC)

Biffest defensive addition: S Kamari Wilson (Florida)

Vanderbilt (47.12)

Total commits: 11

Biggest offensive addition: QB Nate Johnson (Utah)

Biffest defensive addition: S Randon Fontenette (TCU)

South Carolina (47.46)

Total commits: 8

Biggest offensive addition: RB Raheim Sanders (Arkansas)

Biffest defensive addition: EDGE Kyle Kennard (Georgia Tech)

Kentucky (47.47)

Total commits: 7

Biffest offensive addition: QB Brock Vandagriff (Georgia)

Biggest defensive addition: LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Georgia)

Texas Tech (48.22)

Total commits: 10

Biggest offensive addition: TE Jalin Conyers (Arizona State)

Biffest defensive addition: S Devynn Cromwell (University of Guelph)

TCU (56.19)

Total commits: 14

Biggest offensive addition: WR Braylon James (Notre Dame)

Biffest defensive addition: CB Donovan Saunders (Cal Poly)

Louisville (56.41)

Total commits: 16

Biggest offensive addition: WR Ja’Corey Brooks (Alabama)

Biffest defensive addition: DL Thor Griffith (Harvard)

Colorado (66.49)

Total commits: 18

Biffest offensive addition: WR Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)

Biggest defensive addition: DL Samuel Okunlola (Pitt)

Ole Miss (77.17)

Total commits: 12

Biffest offensive addition: WR Antwane Wells (South Carolina)

Biggest defensive addition: DL Walter Nolen (Texas A&M)

