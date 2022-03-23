Updated Chiefs Super Bowl LVII, AFC West, conference odds following Tyreek Hill trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a trade that could shift the balance of the entire AFC conference and not in their favor.

The Chiefs made the bold decision to trade WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins for a haul of draft picks. That decision has impacted the betting odds for Kansas City in the AFC West, AFC conference and Super Bowl. It seems that confidence is waning in this team with the departure of their superstar receiver, but not as much as you might think.

Per our friends at Tipico Sportsbook, the Chiefs are still favored to win the AFC West (+140). That’s only a slight decrease in odds from what they were prior to the trade (+125). Their odds to win the AFC conference remain (+350) with no changes at all. The biggest hit came to their Super Bowl odds. They were tied for second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750) prior to the Hill trade. Now they’re squarely behind the Bucs (+900) for third. The Buffalo Bills currently have the best odds of any team to win Super Bowl 57 (+650).

These odds will surely change as Kansas City makes more moves to help offset the loss of Hill. Still, it would seem that any non-QB movement doesn’t really seem to impact the way that Vegas feels about the Chiefs. As long as they have Patrick Mahomes steering the ship, this team is in good hands in their eyes.

