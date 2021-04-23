Updated Chiefs draft picks following trade for Orlando Brown Jr.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, acquiring left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens. In order to land such an asset, they had to surrender significant draft capital. Baltimore received pick No. 31, pick No. 94 and pick No. 136 this year and a future fifth-round draft pick. The Chiefs did receive one second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft in return.

Here’s a look at the picks that the Chiefs now have in the 2021 NFL draft as a result of this trade:

Once again, the Chiefs have just six draft picks. They’ve only made six selections in each of the past three drafts. The first pick for Kansas City will come about halfway through the second round of the draft, assuming they don’t trade up, which is always a possibility with Brett Veach at the helm. Given his comments during his pre-draft press conference this afternoon, It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Chiefs keep both second-round picks.

“Teams continually tweak and update and revise that board, knowing where they can attack it,” Veach told reporters. “I think that mid-two-to-early-three area is going to be a hot zone.”

If anything, perhaps look for Veach to try to use some of those Day 3 picks to move up into the third round.

List

Potential EDGE prospects for Chiefs in each round of 2021 NFL draft

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs get protection for Patrick Mahomes in their trade for Ravens' Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr.

    Brown now goes from protecting Lamar Jackson to doing the same for the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

  • These 19 Things on Amazon Will Take Your Veggie Garden to the Next Level

    Time to grow more than just tomatoes.

  • Chiefs players react to trade for Ravens LT Orlando Brown Jr.

    Orlando Brown's newest teammates are excited to have him on board.

  • 3 potential late-round draft steals who could interest Washington

    If Washington is looking for the next Kamren Curl, these three players could prove to be value picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Steve Wyche says Ryan Fitzpatrick will be a ‘carnival ride’ for Washington

    The NFL Network analyst indicated that WFT fans should prepare themselves for the excitement that comes with Ryan Fitzpatrick's arrival.

  • Anthony Munoz to announce third-round pick for Bengals during 2021 draft

    A Cincinnati Bengals great will announce the team's pick next week.

  • Netflix producing documentary series chronicling Bubba Wallace's 2021 NASCAR season

    Wallace is in his first season driving for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's new team.

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups to help your playoff journey

    Trying to get a W in your fantasy basketball playoffs matchup? These pickups could help.

  • Browns roster ranks 2nd in pre-draft review from PFF

    Only the defending champion Buccaneers rank higher

  • 'Just another good day': Jessica Korda follows 64 with 65 at L.A. Open

    Has any player ever walked off the course after shooting a good score and thought they couldn’t have gone lower?

  • Chiefs get Ravens star OT Orlando Brown for draft picks

    Just about everyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs were going to address their offensive line through the NFL draft. The Chiefs plugged the biggest hole on their AFC champion roster Friday when they acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks, including the No. 31 overall selection this year. Both teams announced the trade, which will not become complete until Brown passes a physical.

  • Chiefs acquire Pro Bowl LT Orlando Brown Jr. from Ravens

    The Kansas City Chiefs took a significant step forward in protecting star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindside by acquiring Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. According to multiple reports, Kansas City traded its 2021 picks in the first round (No. 31 overall), third round (94) and fourth round (136) as well as a 2022 fifth-round selection in exchange for Brown and a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round selection. Brown, 24, will fill a major void along the offensive line for the Chiefs, who parted ways with offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher in the offseason.

  • U.S. manufacturing, new homes sales underscore booming economy

    U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, though manufacturers increasingly struggled to source raw materials and other inputs as a reopening economy leads to a boom in domestic demand, which could slow momentum in the months ahead. The economy is being boosted by the White House's massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue package and increased vaccinations against the virus. Retail sales jumped to a record high in March and hiring accelerated, cementing expectations for robust growth in the first quarter and setting up the economy for what could be its best performance in nearly four decades.

  • Will the Chevrolet Tracker arrive here in Q4 2021?

    We have received some reliable information that aside from the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, and the mid-engine Corvette C8, the Golden Bowtie’s local distributor, The Covenant Car Company, Inc. TCCCI) could also be bringing another nameplate before the year ends. Based on the information Carmudi Philippines received, TCCCI might be bringing the Chevrolet Tracker in the last quarter of the year.. To be sourced from China, the Chevrolet Tracker was launched at the Auto Chongqing in 2019 under SAIC-GM and is marketed to appeal to the younger generation. This complements reports that the Tracker is set to replace the Trax in the Philippine market. In China, Tracker comes in two powertrain options and they are the following: Ecotec 335T intelligent direct injection turbocharged engine mated with a new continuously variable transmission (CVT), and Ecotec 325T intelligent direct injection turbocharged engine mated with a smooth six-speed dynamic start/stop shift (DSS) or manual start/stop shift transmission. Its technology was also designed to meet the demands of young professionals. Fitted in the Tracker is Chevrolet’s new MyLink+ in-vehicle infotainment system that, in China, can be connected to Apple CarPlay, Baidu CarLife and Bluetooth connection. The Chevrolet Tracker also has an upgraded intelligent speech recognition function where users can order the vehicle to complete simple tasks such as opening the skylight, switching on the air-conditioning, and turning on the headlights, among others. Further, also equipped in the China-version Tracker are Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian Collision Mitigation (PCM), Forward Collision Alert (FCA), Following Distance Indicator (FDI), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a reverse camera and electrically-heated exterior rearview mirrors. With all these, plus the fact that the sales figures show a fascination with SUVs, the possibility of the Chevrolet Tracker being welcomed with open arms is pretty high. Photos from General Motors Also read: Here are some of the vehicles we can expect in 2021 Chevrolet Releases C8 Corvette Paint and Interior Options Hennessey Performance Beefs Up the 2020 C8

  • Japan’s global rare earths quest holds lessons for the US and Europe

    In 2010, the Japanese government had a rude wakeup call: Beijing had abruptly cut off all rare earth exports to Japan over a fishing trawler dispute. Tokyo was almost entirely dependent on China for the critical metals, and the embargo exposed this acute vulnerability. The silver lining to this incident, which sent global rare earth prices skyrocketing before they crashed down as the speculative bubble popped, is that it forced Japan to rethink its critical raw materials policy.

  • Jim Jones on Black Rob and DMX Passing Away: 'It Was a Double Hurt'

    As one of Harlem’s ambassadors, Jim Jones explained to Power 106’s DJ Carisma what it meant to himself and his community to lose these talents.

  • Orlando Brown the final piece of Chiefs’ rebuilt offensive line

    Patrick Mahomes ran for his life in a losing effort in Super Bowl LV, and the Chiefs knew they had to fix the offensive line that couldn’t keep Mahomes upright. By acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. in a trade with the Ravens, the Chiefs have now finished that offseason project. The Chiefs’ offensive line will look [more]

  • Texas last obstacle in Kentucky bid for 1st volleyball title

    Madison Lilley was in seventh grade when she started going to the Kentucky volleyball camp. Eight years later, she's the first player from the Southeastern Conference to be named national player of the year and her team is set to play in the NCAA championship match for the first time. Standing between the second-seeded Wildcats (23-1) and the national title Saturday night is No. 4 Texas (27-1).

  • Four arrested in connection with $360,000 Walmart money transfer scheme in South Florida

    Four people were arrested for their involvement in an organized fraud scheme that used Walmart wire transfers to steal more than $360,000, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

  • Arsene Wenger believes all of Europe 'wants to destroy the Premier League'

    Arsène Wenger has warned that Europe dreams of destroying the Premier League and revealed his shock at how the English clubs, including Arsenal, were drawn into the disastrous Super League plan. “It was born dead,” said Wenger. “From the start, I couldn't believe it would work. The most surprising in all that was the English behaviour. Everybody dreams of destroying the Premier League in Europe. In England we do it ourselves. “I can’t understand the rationality behind that because England voted for Brexit and now they want to bring a super league. The English has the strongest league. The Super League would destroy, 100 per cent, the Premier League.” Wenger, who is widely regarded as Arsenal’s greatest manager, worked under Stan Kroenke’s ownership for the last seven years of his tenure, but has severed connections with the club since leaving in 2018, one year before his contract expired. He believes that the Super League idea was driven by the American ownership influence at clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but is adamant that any new competition can never work without a direct correlation between access and results. “The basic of our sporting culture in Europe is to have access through your performances to top level competition,” he said. “I don't understand how anybody could believe that capping the link between the domestic league and access to the top league would pass and would be accepted by the fans, by people who love football.