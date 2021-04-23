Updated Chiefs draft picks following trade for Orlando Brown Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, acquiring left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens. In order to land such an asset, they had to surrender significant draft capital. Baltimore received pick No. 31, pick No. 94 and pick No. 136 this year and a future fifth-round draft pick. The Chiefs did receive one second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft in return.

Here’s a look at the picks that the Chiefs now have in the 2021 NFL draft as a result of this trade:

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 4, Pick 144 (Kendall Fuller comp pick)

Round 5, Pick 175

Round 5, Pick 181 (Emmanuel Ogbah comp pick)

Round 6, Pick 207 (Acquired in trade for RB DeAndre Washington).

Once again, the Chiefs have just six draft picks. They’ve only made six selections in each of the past three drafts. The first pick for Kansas City will come about halfway through the second round of the draft, assuming they don’t trade up, which is always a possibility with Brett Veach at the helm. Given his comments during his pre-draft press conference this afternoon, It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Chiefs keep both second-round picks.

“Teams continually tweak and update and revise that board, knowing where they can attack it,” Veach told reporters. “I think that mid-two-to-early-three area is going to be a hot zone.”

If anything, perhaps look for Veach to try to use some of those Day 3 picks to move up into the third round.

