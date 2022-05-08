Watch: First look at Justyn Ross at Chiefs camp
Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross has arrived at NFL camp for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell entered the transfer portal in April and joined the Crimson Tide 10 days later.
Strong accusations from the Louisville head coach regarding Tyler Harrell transferring to Alabama.
The New York Giants are hiring former Chicago Bears area scout Scott Hamel as Joe Schoen continues to put his stamp on things.
Inside the renovation of Thurman Munson Stadium, including stories from former former teammates, and a run through some key improvements.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks are ranked prominently in USA TODAY Sports' latest top-25. The Trojans, on the other hand...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has surged to majority support in the Democratic Senate primary, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll released Thursday. The poll found Fetterman with 53 percent support among the field, far ahead of Rep. Conor Lamb (D) at 14 percent. Fetterman is leading with all factions of…
The bridge between Browns and Baker Mayfield has been obliterated. Thursday’s report from Jake Trotter of ESPN.com shows just how bad it has gotten. Even if the Browns need Mayfield due to a lengthy Deshaun Watson suspension, Mayfield seems to be dead set against it. So what happens next? The Browns hold his rights for [more]
"People have said, 'How can you tell the story of the Lakers without the Lakers themselves?' And my answer to that is, 'How could you tell it with them?'"
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 05/07/2022
Lampkin played at Oklahoma from 2015-17. He was 25.
PFF ranked the 100 best available undrafted free agents and the Philadelphia Eagles landed 3 of the top-20 players available
Rich Strike surged in the final stretch to edge Epicenter, who was the favorite by post time, and Zandon to win the Kentucky Derby.
The 148th Kentucky Derby began with no runaway favorite, and it was an 80-1 long shot that ended up taking the roses.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on Friday, stormed home on the inside to seize a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
See what former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had to say about Colin Kaepernick
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-set match that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The win comes a day after the 19-year-old defeated his idol, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has failed to win any of his four events this year, after being deported […]
Rich Strike has won the 2022 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. From the derby replay to full results, follow along live.
Did you hit it big at the betting window? Here are the payouts for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks horse race, which was won by Secret Oath.
Here’s how Mattea Roach’s wining streak ended on “Jeopardy!”
The Kentucky Derby returns to the first Saturday in May for the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses.