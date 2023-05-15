Updated Chiefs 90-man offseason roster after recent moves
The 90-man offseason roster is constantly in flux throughout the offseason for every NFL team and the Kansas City Chiefs’ has undergone some recent changes.
Following the team’s rookie minicamp, the team signed one tryout player and released an undrafted free agent signed following the 2023 NFL draft and another veteran player signed during free agency. Days later the team made a flurry of roster moves, swapping out several undrafted free agents for veterans.
As a result, the 90-man roster is looking quite different than it was directly after the draft. It’ll likely undergo more changes ahead of, during and after OTAs. They even have an extra player with a roster exemption as a result of the NFL’s international player pathway program.
Here’s a look at the latest iteration of the offseason roster:
Quarterback: 4
Running back: 6
Wide receiver: 13
Rashee Rice
John Ross
Ty Scott
Nikko Remigio
Tight end: 6
Offensive tackle: 7
Wanya Morris
Sebastian Guttierez
Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick (Roster exemption)
Offensive guard: 6
Center: 3
Andersen Hardy
Defensive tackle: 8
Keondre Coburn
Chris Williams
Edge rusher: 9
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
BJ Thompson
Daniel Wise
Truman Jones
Linebacker: 8
Willie Gay Jr.
Jack Cochrane
Isaiah Moore
Cam Jones
Cornerback: 11
L’Jarius Sneed
Dicaprio Bootle
Nic Jones
Anthony Witherstone
Reece Taylor
Kahlef Hailassie
Safety: 7
Chamarri Conner
Anthony Cook
Isaiah Norman
Special teams: 3
LS James Winchester