Updated Chiefs 90-man offseason roster after recent moves

Charles Goldman
The 90-man offseason roster is constantly in flux throughout the offseason for every NFL team and the Kansas City Chiefs’ has undergone some recent changes.

Following the team’s rookie minicamp, the team signed one tryout player and released an undrafted free agent signed following the 2023 NFL draft and another veteran player signed during free agency. Days later the team made a flurry of roster moves, swapping out several undrafted free agents for veterans.

As a result, the 90-man roster is looking quite different than it was directly after the draft. It’ll likely undergo more changes ahead of, during and after OTAs. They even have an extra player with a roster exemption as a result of the NFL’s international player pathway program.

Here’s a look at the latest iteration of the offseason roster:

Quarterback: 4

  1. Patrick Mahomes

  2. Blaine Gabbert

  3. Shane Buechele

  4. Chris Oladokun

Running back: 6

  1. Isiah Pacheco

  2. Jerick McKinnon

  3. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

  4. La’Mical Perine

  5. Jerrion Ealy

  7. Deneric Prince

Wide receiver: 13

  1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

  2. Kadarius Toney

  3. Skyy Moore

  4. Rashee Rice

  5. Justin Watson

  6. Richie James

  7. Cornell Powell

  8. Ihmir Smith-Marsette

  9. Justyn Ross

  10. John Ross

  11. Ty Fryfogle

  12. Ty Scott

  13. Nikko Remigio

Tight end: 6

  1. Travis Kelce

  2. Noah Gray

  3. Blake Bell

  4. Jody Fortson

  5. Kendall Blanton

  6. Matt Bushman

Offensive tackle: 7

  1. Jawaan Taylor

  2. Donovan Smith

  3. Lucas Niang

  4. Prince Tega Wanogho

  5. Wanya Morris

  6. Sebastian Guttierez

  7. Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick (Roster exemption)

Offensive guard: 6

  1. Joe Thuney

  2. Trey Smith

  3. Nick Allegretti

  4. Darian Kinnard

  5. Mike Caliendo

  6. Jerome Carvin

Center: 3

  1. Creed Humphrey

  2. Austin Reiter

  3. Andersen Hardy

Defensive tackle: 8

  1. Chris Jones

  2. Derrick Nnadi

  3. Tershawn Wharton

  4. Keondre Coburn

  5. Danny Shelton

  6. Phil Hoskins

  7. Matt Dickerson

  8. Chris Williams

Edge rusher: 9

  1. George Karlaftis

  2. Felix Anudike-Uzomah

  3. Charles Omenihu

  4. Mike Danna

  5. Joshua Kaindoh

  6. BJ Thompson

  7. Malik Herring

  8. Daniel Wise

  9. Truman Jones

Linebacker: 8

  1. Nick Bolton

  2. Willie Gay Jr.

  3. Drue Tranquill

  4. Leo Chenal

  5. Jack Cochrane

  6. Cole Christiansen

  7. Isaiah Moore

  8. Cam Jones

Cornerback: 11

  1. L’Jarius Sneed

  2. Trent McDuffie

  3. Jaylen Watson

  4. Joshua Williams

  5. Nazeeh Johnson

  6. Dicaprio Bootle

  7. Nic Jones

  8. Anthony Witherstone

  9. Reece Taylor

  10. Kahlef Hailassie

  11. Lamar Jackson

Safety: 7

  1. Justin Reid

  2. Bryan Cook

  3. Mike Edwards

  4. Chamarri Conner

  5. Deon Bush

  6. Anthony Cook

  7. Isaiah Norman

Special teams: 3

  1. LS James Winchester

  2. P Tommy Townsend

  3. K Harrison Butker

