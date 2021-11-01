Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
The team will have a total of 53 players to choose from as they take on the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. They ruled out LB Anthony Hitchens and DT Khalen Saunders already, but also added a pair of defenders from the practice squad via standard elevation on Monday. Deactivations this week could also indicate players who are the subject of trade talks ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Be sure you know how to identify all of the players when they take the field on Monday night with our latest look at the 53-man roster by jersey number:
1-19
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1. RB Jerick McKinnon
4. QB Chad Henne
5. P Tommy Townsend
7. K Harrison Butker
10. WR Tyreek Hill
11. WR Demarcus Robinson
13. WR Byron Pringle
15. QB Patrick Mahomes
17. WR Mecole Hardman
19. WR Josh Gordon
20-49
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
21. CB Mike Hughes
22. DB Juan Thornhill
23. DB Armani Watts
26. CB Chris Lammons
27. CB Rashad Fenton
30. CB Deandre Baker
31. RB Darrel Williams
32. DB Tyrann Mathieu
35. CB Charvarius Ward
38. CB L’Jarius Sneed
40. RB Derrick Gore
41. LS James Winchester
44. LB Dorian O’Daniel
45. FB Michael Burton
47. LB Darius Harris
49. DB Daniel Sorensen
50-59
AP Photo/Wade Payne
50. LB Willie Gay Jr.
51. DE Mike Danna
52. C Creed Humphrey
53. LB Anthony Hitchens
54. LB Nick Bolton
55. DE Frank Clark
56. LB Ben Niemann
57. LT Orlando Brown Jr.
60-79
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
60. DE Austin Edwards
62. LG Joe Thuney
65. RG Trey Smith
66. C Austin Blythe
67. RT Lucas Niang
70. OT Prince Tega Wanogho
73. OL Nick Allegretti
75. RT Mike Remmers
76. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
77. OL Andrew Wylie
80-89
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
81. TE Blake Bell
83. TE Noah Gray
85. WR Marcus Kemp
87. TE Travis Kelce
90-99
AP Photo/Ed Zurga
90. DT Jarran Reed
91. DT Derrick Nnadi
95. DE Chris Jones
97. DE Alex Okafor
98. DT Tershawn Wharton
99. DT Khalen Saunders
