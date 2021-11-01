Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

The team will have a total of 53 players to choose from as they take on the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. They ruled out LB Anthony Hitchens and DT Khalen Saunders already, but also added a pair of defenders from the practice squad via standard elevation on Monday. Deactivations this week could also indicate players who are the subject of trade talks ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Be sure you know how to identify all of the players when they take the field on Monday night with our latest look at the 53-man roster by jersey number:

1-19

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

1. RB Jerick McKinnon

4. QB Chad Henne

5. P Tommy Townsend

7. K Harrison Butker

10. WR Tyreek Hill

11. WR Demarcus Robinson

13. WR Byron Pringle

15. QB Patrick Mahomes

17. WR Mecole Hardman

19. WR Josh Gordon

20-49

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

21. CB Mike Hughes

22. DB Juan Thornhill

23. DB Armani Watts

26. CB Chris Lammons

27. CB Rashad Fenton

30. CB Deandre Baker

31. RB Darrel Williams

32. DB Tyrann Mathieu

35. CB Charvarius Ward

38. CB L’Jarius Sneed

40. RB Derrick Gore

41. LS James Winchester

44. LB Dorian O’Daniel

45. FB Michael Burton

47. LB Darius Harris

49. DB Daniel Sorensen

50-59

AP Photo/Wade Payne

50. LB Willie Gay Jr.

51. DE Mike Danna

52. C Creed Humphrey

53. LB Anthony Hitchens

54. LB Nick Bolton

55. DE Frank Clark

56. LB Ben Niemann

57. LT Orlando Brown Jr.

60-79

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

60. DE Austin Edwards

62. LG Joe Thuney

65. RG Trey Smith

66. C Austin Blythe

67. RT Lucas Niang

70. OT Prince Tega Wanogho

73. OL Nick Allegretti

75. RT Mike Remmers

76. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

77. OL Andrew Wylie

80-89

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

81. TE Blake Bell

83. TE Noah Gray

85. WR Marcus Kemp

87. TE Travis Kelce

90-99

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

90. DT Jarran Reed

91. DT Derrick Nnadi

95. DE Chris Jones

97. DE Alex Okafor

98. DT Tershawn Wharton

99. DT Khalen Saunders

