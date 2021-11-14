Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

The team didn’t make any additions ahead of the game this week. They placed RT Mike Remmers on injured reserve and ruled out RT Lucas Niang ahead of the game. That means the Chiefs will be shorthanded this week, with just 51 players to choose from on the active roster as they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

Be sure you know how to identify all of the players when they take the field on Sunday night with our latest look at the 53-man roster by jersey number:

1-19

AP Photo/Ben Margot

1. RB Jerick McKinnon

4. QB Chad Henne

5. P Tommy Townsend

7. K Harrison Butker

10. WR Tyreek Hill

11. WR Demarcus Robinson

13. WR Byron Pringle

15. QB Patrick Mahomes

17. WR Mecole Hardman

19. WR Josh Gordon

20-49

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

21. CB Mike Hughes

22. DB Juan Thornhill

23. DB Armani Watts

24. LB/DE Melvin Ingram

26. CB Chris Lammons

27. CB Rashad Fenton

30. CB Deandre Baker

31. RB Darrel Williams

32. DB Tyrann Mathieu

35. CB Charvarius Ward

38. CB L’Jarius Sneed

40. RB Derrick Gore

41. LS James Winchester

44. LB Dorian O’Daniel

45. FB Michael Burton

49. DB Daniel Sorensen

50-59

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

50. LB Willie Gay Jr.

51. DE Mike Danna

52. C Creed Humphrey

53. LB Anthony Hitchens

54. LB Nick Bolton

55. DE Frank Clark

56. LB Ben Niemann

57. LT Orlando Brown Jr.

60-79

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

62. LG Joe Thuney

65. RG Trey Smith

66. C Austin Blythe

67. RT Lucas Niang

70. OT Prince Tega Wanogho

73. OL Nick Allegretti

77. OL Andrew Wylie

80-89

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

81. TE Blake Bell

83. TE Noah Gray

85. WR Marcus Kemp

87. TE Travis Kelce

89. TE Dan Brown

90-99

AP Photo/David Becker

90. DT Jarran Reed

91. DT Derrick Nnadi

95. DE Chris Jones

97. DE Alex Okafor

98. DT Tershawn Wharton

99. DT Khalen Saunders

