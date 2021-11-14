Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 10
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
The team didn’t make any additions ahead of the game this week. They placed RT Mike Remmers on injured reserve and ruled out RT Lucas Niang ahead of the game. That means the Chiefs will be shorthanded this week, with just 51 players to choose from on the active roster as they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.
Be sure you know how to identify all of the players when they take the field on Sunday night with our latest look at the 53-man roster by jersey number:
1-19
AP Photo/Ben Margot
1. RB Jerick McKinnon
4. QB Chad Henne
5. P Tommy Townsend
7. K Harrison Butker
10. WR Tyreek Hill
11. WR Demarcus Robinson
13. WR Byron Pringle
15. QB Patrick Mahomes
17. WR Mecole Hardman
19. WR Josh Gordon
20-49
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
21. CB Mike Hughes
22. DB Juan Thornhill
23. DB Armani Watts
24. LB/DE Melvin Ingram
26. CB Chris Lammons
27. CB Rashad Fenton
30. CB Deandre Baker
31. RB Darrel Williams
32. DB Tyrann Mathieu
35. CB Charvarius Ward
38. CB L’Jarius Sneed
40. RB Derrick Gore
41. LS James Winchester
44. LB Dorian O’Daniel
45. FB Michael Burton
49. DB Daniel Sorensen
50-59
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
50. LB Willie Gay Jr.
51. DE Mike Danna
52. C Creed Humphrey
53. LB Anthony Hitchens
54. LB Nick Bolton
55. DE Frank Clark
56. LB Ben Niemann
57. LT Orlando Brown Jr.
60-79
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
62. LG Joe Thuney
65. RG Trey Smith
66. C Austin Blythe
67. RT Lucas Niang
70. OT Prince Tega Wanogho
73. OL Nick Allegretti
77. OL Andrew Wylie
80-89
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
81. TE Blake Bell
83. TE Noah Gray
85. WR Marcus Kemp
87. TE Travis Kelce
89. TE Dan Brown
90-99
AP Photo/David Becker
90. DT Jarran Reed
91. DT Derrick Nnadi
95. DE Chris Jones
97. DE Alex Okafor
98. DT Tershawn Wharton
99. DT Khalen Saunders
1
1